Washington Football Team Places Matt Ioannidis On Injured Reserve

Defensive tackle Matt Ioannidis has been placed on Injured Reserve, the Washington Football Team announced Tuesday. Ioannidis, who suffered a torn bicep against the Browns on Sunday, will miss the remainder of the season.

"That's disappointing," head coach Ron Rivera told Sirius XM NFL Radio on Monday. "He started so strong for us. He's such a physical player, he's a huge presence in the middle, so we're going to miss him."

Ioannidis, a fifth-year veteran out of Temple, recorded seven total tackles (two for a loss), four quarterback hits and 1.5 sacks through the first two games. But after playing just nine defensive snaps versus the Browns, Ioannidis left the game with an injury and was quickly ruled out. He returned to the sideline in the second half in street clothes and his left arm in a sling.

It was later determined that Ioannidis tore his bicep, which Rivera confirmed Monday. Rivera also confirmed that Ioannidis will miss the rest of the year.

Fortunately for Washington, defensive line is perhaps the strongest and deepest position group on the roster. The team still has a pair of first-round defensive tackles in Jonathan Allen and Daron Payne,﻿ and coaches have been high on third-year pro Tim Settle. After playing fewer than 25% of the defensive snaps in Week 1 and 2, Settle was out there for 41% of those snaps Sunday in Ioannidis' absence.