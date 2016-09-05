Matt Jones 'Feels Great' As He Returns To Practice Monday

The plan is to insert Jones into full contact practice starting Wednesday or Thursday and see how he progresses before making a final decision on his game status.

"That's the intent right now. We're just bringing him along," Gruden said. "It's going to be interesting to see how he does Wednesday and Thursday. We'll get another day of pads on one of those two days; I haven't decided which one yet. But, that'll tell a lot."

"It felt great to be back out there, just shaking the rust off a little bit, getting my tracks back right, just being back out with the team and into the huddle. It felt good," Jones said.

Jones injured his shoulder being tackled by a New York defender out of bounds on his seventh carry of the first quarter, in which he gained 31 yards. Gruden ruled out Jones for the rest of the preseason following his diagnosis and the Florida product has been working on the side fields for the past two weeks to get back into shape.

The second-year back said he can feel a huge difference since the injury, recalling that he couldn't move his shoulder at first, but that now he's "banging it around."

"I haven't felt any pain today, which is a great thing for me," Jones said. "It kind of helps your mind out, too, that you can take a hit and you can get back up and make the next play, so I mean, I feel great about it, just keep rehabbing and keep getting better."