News | Washington Football Team - WashingtonFootball.com

Matt Jones 'Feels Great' As He Returns To Practice Monday

Sep 05, 2016 at 07:31 AM
/assets/images/imported/WAS/photos/2016-Photos/kring-2016-headshot.jpg
Jake Kring-Schreifels

Managing Editor

090516PracticeOff007-001.jpg

*For the first time since injuring his left shoulder against the Jets, running back Matt Jones returned to the practice field and said he felt great. *

Running back Matt Jones returned to practice on Monday for the first time since he suffered a sprained AC joint to his left shoulder in the Redskins' second preseason game against the Jets.

Jones worked out with a yellow, non-contact jersey on just to be cautious, something head coach Jay Gruden said Jones "didn't like," as he aims to start in Monday night's season opener with the Steelers.  

The plan is to insert Jones into full contact practice starting Wednesday or Thursday and see how he progresses before making a final decision on his game status.

"That's the intent right now. We're just bringing him along," Gruden said. "It's going to be interesting to see how he does Wednesday and Thursday. We'll get another day of pads on one of those two days; I haven't decided which one yet. But, that'll tell a lot."

"It felt great to be back out there, just shaking the rust off a little bit, getting my tracks back right, just being back out with the team and into the huddle. It felt good," Jones said.

Jones injured his shoulder being tackled by a New York defender out of bounds on his seventh carry of the first quarter, in which he gained 31 yards. Gruden ruled out Jones for the rest of the preseason following his diagnosis and the Florida product has been working on the side fields for the past two weeks to get back into shape.

The second-year back said he can feel a huge difference since the injury, recalling that he couldn't move his shoulder at first, but that now he's "banging it around."

"I haven't felt any pain today, which is a great thing for me," Jones said. "It kind of helps your mind out, too, that you can take a hit and you can get back up and make the next play, so I mean, I feel great about it, just keep rehabbing and keep getting better."

The transition from that Jets game to a non-contact practice felt seamless, he said.

Steelers Week Practice (Offense): 9/5/16

Check out these photos of the Redskins' offense preparing for their Week 1 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers Monday, Sept. 5, 2016, at the Inova Sports Performance Center at Redskins Park.

No Title
1 / 60
No Title
2 / 60
No Title
3 / 60
No Title
4 / 60
No Title
5 / 60
No Title
6 / 60
No Title
7 / 60
No Title
8 / 60
No Title
9 / 60
No Title
10 / 60
No Title
11 / 60
No Title
12 / 60
No Title
13 / 60
No Title
14 / 60
No Title
15 / 60
No Title
16 / 60
No Title
17 / 60
No Title
18 / 60
No Title
19 / 60
No Title
20 / 60
No Title
21 / 60
No Title
22 / 60
No Title
23 / 60
No Title
24 / 60
No Title
25 / 60
No Title
26 / 60
No Title
27 / 60
No Title
28 / 60
No Title
29 / 60
No Title
30 / 60
No Title
31 / 60
No Title
32 / 60
No Title
33 / 60
No Title
34 / 60
No Title
35 / 60
No Title
36 / 60
No Title
37 / 60
No Title
38 / 60
No Title
39 / 60
No Title
40 / 60
No Title
41 / 60
No Title
42 / 60
No Title
43 / 60
No Title
44 / 60
No Title
45 / 60
No Title
46 / 60
No Title
47 / 60
No Title
48 / 60
No Title
49 / 60
No Title
50 / 60
No Title
51 / 60
No Title
52 / 60
No Title
53 / 60
No Title
54 / 60
No Title
55 / 60
No Title
56 / 60
No Title
57 / 60
No Title
58 / 60
No Title
59 / 60
No Title
60 / 60
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

"I feel like my tracks were a little bit rusty but once I got going today I felt great about myself and great about the game plan," Jones said. "I feel like I just fell right back in to it. So I don't feel like nothing changed. Just carry that right over."

Since Jones' injury, the Redskins witnessed the emergence of running back Robert Kelley, who made the 53-man roster, helping in their decision-making to place seventh-round draft pick Keith Marshall on Injured Reserve. With Chris Thompson as the third-down back and Mack Brown ready to go on the practice squad, Monday helped Gruden feel more confident with the young rushing attack heading into the season.

"We feel good that the three backs that we have right now are going to be very good," Gruden said, "and with Mack Brown waiting in the wings, we have four excellent ones in-house."

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Redskins-Eagles Monday Stats Pack

A list of stats and notes from the Washington Redskins' 32-27 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles, presented by BDO by the Numbers, as compiled by Redskins Public Relations.
news

Rewarding Moments In Redskins History: Broncos No Match In Super Bowl XXII

In today's Rewarding Moments In Redskins History presented by Maryland Lottery My Lottery Rewards, we look back at the Redskins' 42-10 domination over the Denver Broncos in Super Bowl XXII.
news

Rewarding Moments In Redskins History: Redskins Send Eight To Pro Bowl Following Super Bowl Victory

In today's Rewarding Moments In Redskins History presented by Maryland Lottery My Lottery Rewards, we look back at the Redskins sending eight players to the Pro Bowl after their Super Bowl XXVI victory.
news

Rewarding Moments In Redskins History: Clinton Portis Does It All In Win Over Lions

In today's Rewarding Moments In Redskins History presented by Maryland Lottery My Lottery Rewards, we look back at Clinton Portis' starring role – throwing and running – in a win over the Detroit Lions.
news

Troy Apke Eager To Show Off Speed, Refine His Technique

The Redskins' fourth-round pick is looking forward to making his mark on special teams and continuing to progress as a safety under the tutelage of Torrian Gray. 
news

Redskins' 90-Man Roster Review: Offense

With OTAs beginning next week at the Inova Sports Performance Center at Redskins Park in Loudoun County, Va., here's a look at the offensive players currently on the roster.
news

Washington Redskins Morning Clips: 5/16

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Redskins on Wednesday, May 16, 2018.
news

Together Again, Tim Settle And Greg Stroman Begin Life With The Redskins

Teammates in high school, then in college, and now in the NFL, Tim Settle and Greg Stroman got their first taste of playing together at the professional level with the Redskins last weekend. 
news

Washington Redskins Morning Clips: 5/15

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Redskins on Tuesday, May 15, 2018.
news

Ryan Kerrigan Hosts 13th Annual Leukemia Golf Classic

Redskins outside linebacker Ryan Kerrigan returned to Lansdowne Resort in Leesburg, Va., on Monday for the 13th-annual Leukemia Golf Classic, joined by many of his teammates, coaches and team officials. 
news

Redskins' 2018 Draft Class, College Free Agent Signings Assigned Numbers

The Washington Redskins' eight-man draft class along with 14 college free agent signings have been assigned jersey numbers prior to their participation in offseason workouts.
news

With Focus On 'Little Things,' Daron Payne Experiences NFL For The First Time

The Washington Redskins' first round pick in the 2018 NFL Draft got a sample of the coaching he'll receive from Jim Tomsula during this past weekend's rookie minicamp.
Advertising