Matt Jones Making 'Significant Strides,' But Out For Rest Of Preseason

Although Jones will miss the first-team's dress rehearsal against the Buffalo Bills on Friday and the preseason finale against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers next week, the hope remains that he'll be back on the field for the regular season opener against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sept. 12.

"We think the recovery time will be pretty quick," Redskins head coach Jay Gruden said. "He could be a little sore, but I think he's going to be fine. Sometimes as a running back, you're going to fall awkwardly, and things like this happen, but we have hopes that he'll last a season, without a doubt."

Jones injured his shoulder during Friday's 22-18 victory over the New York Jets when an uncomfortable landing removed him from the game.

He would head to the locker room for an X-Ray, with the results coming back that it was an AC sprain and not something worse.

"I'm feeling great right now," Jones said. "On a (pain) scale of 1-to-10, I'm feeling like a two right now. It healed up fast. I got some great treatment in. It wasn't bad, what I did – the sprain. It's looking great right and I'm just hoping for a speedy recovery."

Entering his second season with the Redskins, Jones is now the team's lead running back after the departure of Alfred Morris.

During his rookie season, the University of Florida product rushed 490 yards and three touchdowns on 144 carries along with 304 receiving yards and three more touchdowns.

Without Jones available, the Redskins will use the remainder of the preseason to evaluate the progress of Thompson along with Keith Marshall, Robert Kelley, Mack Brown and Kelsey Young as they determine just who makes the 53-man roster.