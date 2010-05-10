McIntosh Rejoins Redskins For Mini-Camp





Rocky McIntosh has never been the most talkative of Redskins players.

He prefers the low-key approach to life.

During the Redskins' mini-camp this weekend, the fifth-year linebacker suddenly found himself the focus of media attention.

McIntosh had not attended any of the Redskins' previous off-season work and there was speculation he was unhappy with his contract situation.

He is currently an unsigned restricted free agent, but he is ineligible to sign with any other club so his rights essentially belong to the Redskins.

By early May, McIntosh decided it was time to rejoin his teammates.

"I came to play ball," he told the assembled media at Redskins Park. "It was just time to come in."

McIntosh said his contract situation would not be a distraction to him or the team.

He is among veterans learning Jim Haslett's complex new defense, which has a 3-4 foundation but also includes some 4-3 formations.

McIntosh is expected to play inside linebacker when the Redskins line up in a 3-4.

Describing his role, McIntosh said: "I'll be in the same spot, but it's just a variation of what I used to do."

He said the new defensive scheme should help generate more pressure on quarterbacks.

"That's always good so at least we don't have to always sit back and cover," he said.

McIntosh said after Saturday's practice that he was confident he had an understanding of the defense. He stayed in touch with teammates, including London Fletcher, during his absence from the team.

Head coach Mike Shanahan said that McIntosh would have to play some catch-up, though.