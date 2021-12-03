With McKissic out, Rivera has confidence in Washington's other RB options

The Washington Football Team will have to go without one of its most versatile weapons against the Las Vegas Raiders.

J.D. McKissic, who suffered a concussion against the Seattle Seahawks on Monday day, was ruled out Friday afternoon after missing a week of practice. Given that McKissic is the team's second-most productive pass-catcher this season, it's a serious blow to the Washington offense.

Head coach Ron Rivera is confident in the rest of Washington's running backs to pick up the load, though, and he even has a player in mind who could fill the role, if he's elevated from the practice squad: Wendell Smallwood.

"I think his skillset is similar in a lot of respects to what J.D. does well," Rivera said.

Smallwood, who's been in the league since 2016, was signed to Washington's practice squad on Nov. 2, but it's not the first time Smallwood has suited up for the burgundy and gold. He was on the team in 2019 and appeared in 15 games. He was used in a limited role, but in the two games he received more extended work -- Week 5 against New England and Week 7 against the San Francisco 49ers -- he averaged 4.6 yards per carry. Against the 49ers, he even caught a screen pass that resulted in an 18-yard gain.