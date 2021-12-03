News | Washington Football Team - WashingtonFootball.com

With McKissic out, Rivera has confidence in Washington's other RB options

Dec 03, 2021 at 04:11 PM
Zach Selby

Staff Writer

DAILY120321
Wendell Smallwood carries the ball during the Washington Football Team's practice on Nov. 27, 2021. (Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team)

The Washington Football Team will have to go without one of its most versatile weapons against the Las Vegas Raiders.

J.D. McKissic, who suffered a concussion against the Seattle Seahawks on Monday day, was ruled out Friday afternoon after missing a week of practice. Given that McKissic is the team's second-most productive pass-catcher this season, it's a serious blow to the Washington offense.

Head coach Ron Rivera is confident in the rest of Washington's running backs to pick up the load, though, and he even has a player in mind who could fill the role, if he's elevated from the practice squad: Wendell Smallwood.

"I think his skillset is similar in a lot of respects to what J.D. does well," Rivera said.

Smallwood, who's been in the league since 2016, was signed to Washington's practice squad on Nov. 2, but it's not the first time Smallwood has suited up for the burgundy and gold. He was on the team in 2019 and appeared in 15 games. He was used in a limited role, but in the two games he received more extended work -- Week 5 against New England and Week 7 against the San Francisco 49ers -- he averaged 4.6 yards per carry. Against the 49ers, he even caught a screen pass that resulted in an 18-yard gain.

"We thought Smallwood played really well," interim head coach Bill Callahan said of Smallwood's performance in 2019. "He was really functional in the passing game in terms of protection and pickup. He knew where to be, his check downs were in order."

Throughout his career, Smallwood has proven that he can be a dual threat out of the backfield. Nearly a third of his total yards have come through the air, and he averages 8.1 yards per reception.

"I like who he is," Rivera said. "I mean, he's a guy that's kind of a tweener in terms of, he looks like a good sized back that could come in and do some things. But then on the other side, he shows a nimbleness in terms of route running and catching the ball."

Related Links

PHOTOS | Raiders Practice Week 12/2

The Washington Football Team continues its week of practice leading up to its matchup with the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 13. (Photos by Emilee Fails and Karlee Sell/Washington Football Team)

20211202 Raiders Practice 001
1 / 84
Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team
20211202 Raiders Practice 002
2 / 84
Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team
20211202 Raiders Practice 003
3 / 84
Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team
20211202 Raiders Practice 004
4 / 84
KARLEE SELL//Washignton Football Team
20211202 Raiders Practice 005
5 / 84
Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team
20211202 Raiders Practice 006
6 / 84
Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team
20211202 Raiders Practice 007
7 / 84
Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team
20211202 Raiders Practice 008
8 / 84
Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team
20211202 Raiders Practice 009
9 / 84
Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team
20211202 Raiders Practice 010
10 / 84
KARLEE SELL//Washignton Football Team
20211202 Raiders Practice 011
11 / 84
Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team
20211202 Raiders Practice 012
12 / 84
Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team
20211202 Raiders Practice 013
13 / 84
Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team
20211202 Raiders Practice 014
14 / 84
Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team
20211202 Raiders Practice 015
15 / 84
Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team
20211202 Raiders Practice 016
16 / 84
Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team
20211202 Raiders Practice 017
17 / 84
KARLEE SELL//Washignton Football Team
20211202 Raiders Practice 018
18 / 84
Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team
20211202 Raiders Practice 019
19 / 84
Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team
20211202 Raiders Practice 020
20 / 84
Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team
20211202 Raiders Practice 021
21 / 84
Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team
20211202 Raiders Practice 022
22 / 84
KARLEE SELL//Washignton Football Team
20211202 Raiders Practice 023
23 / 84
Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team
20211202 Raiders Practice 024
24 / 84
Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team
20211202 Raiders Practice 025
25 / 84
KARLEE SELL//Washignton Football Team
20211202 Raiders Practice 026
26 / 84
Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team
20211202 Raiders Practice 027
27 / 84
Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team
20211202 Raiders Practice 028
28 / 84
KARLEE SELL//Washignton Football Team
20211202 Raiders Practice 029
29 / 84
Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team
20211202 Raiders Practice 030
30 / 84
Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team
20211202 Raiders Practice 031
31 / 84
Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team
20211202 Raiders Practice 032
32 / 84
KARLEE SELL//Washignton Football Team
20211202 Raiders Practice 033
33 / 84
KARLEE SELL//Washignton Football Team
20211202 Raiders Practice 034
34 / 84
KARLEE SELL//Washignton Football Team
20211202 Raiders Practice 035
35 / 84
Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team
20211202 Raiders Practice 036
36 / 84
Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team
20211202 Raiders Practice 037
37 / 84
KARLEE SELL//Washignton Football Team
20211202 Raiders Practice 038
38 / 84
Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team
20211202 Raiders Practice 039
39 / 84
Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team
20211202 Raiders Practice 040
40 / 84
KARLEE SELL//Washignton Football Team
20211202 Raiders Practice 041
41 / 84
KARLEE SELL//Washignton Football Team
20211202 Raiders Practice 042
42 / 84
Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team
20211202 Raiders Practice 043
43 / 84
Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team
20211202 Raiders Practice 044
44 / 84
KARLEE SELL//Washignton Football Team
20211202 Raiders Practice 045
45 / 84
Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team
20211202 Raiders Practice 046
46 / 84
Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team
20211202 Raiders Practice 047
47 / 84
KARLEE SELL//Washignton Football Team
20211202 Raiders Practice 048
48 / 84
KARLEE SELL//Washignton Football Team
20211202 Raiders Practice 049
49 / 84
Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team
20211202 Raiders Practice 050
50 / 84
Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team
20211202 Raiders Practice 051
51 / 84
KARLEE SELL//Washignton Football Team
20211202 Raiders Practice 052
52 / 84
Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team
20211202 Raiders Practice 053
53 / 84
KARLEE SELL//Washignton Football Team
20211202 Raiders Practice 054
54 / 84
Karlee Sell//Washignton Football Team
20211202 Raiders Practice 055
55 / 84
Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team
20211202 Raiders Practice 056
56 / 84
Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team
20211202 Raiders Practice 057
57 / 84
Karlee Sell//Washignton Football Team
20211202 Raiders Practice 058
58 / 84
Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team
20211202 Raiders Practice 059
59 / 84
Karlee Sell//Washignton Football Team
20211202 Raiders Practice 060
60 / 84
Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team
20211202 Raiders Practice 061
61 / 84
Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team
20211202 Raiders Practice 062
62 / 84
Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team
20211202 Raiders Practice 063
63 / 84
Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team
20211202 Raiders Practice 064
64 / 84
KARLEE SELL//Washignton Football Team
20211202 Raiders Practice 065
65 / 84
KARLEE SELL//Washignton Football Team
20211202 Raiders Practice 066
66 / 84
Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team
20211202 Raiders Practice 067
67 / 84
KARLEE SELL//Washignton Football Team
20211202 Raiders Practice 068
68 / 84
Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team
20211202 Raiders Practice 069
69 / 84
Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team
20211202 Raiders Practice 070
70 / 84
Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team
20211202 Raiders Practice 071
71 / 84
KARLEE SELL//Washignton Football Team
20211202 Raiders Practice 072
72 / 84
Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team
20211202 Raiders Practice 073
73 / 84
Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team
20211202 Raiders Practice 074
74 / 84
Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team
20211202 Raiders Practice 075
75 / 84
KARLEE SELL//Washignton Football Team
20211202 Raiders Practice 076
76 / 84
Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team
20211202 Raiders Practice 077
77 / 84
KARLEE SELL//Washignton Football Team
20211202 Raiders Practice 078
78 / 84
Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team
20211202 Raiders Practice 079
79 / 84
Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team
20211202 Raiders Practice 080
80 / 84
KARLEE SELL//Washignton Football Team
20211202 Raiders Practice 081
81 / 84
Karlee Sell//Washignton Football Team
20211202 Raiders Practice 082
82 / 84
Karlee Sell//Washignton Football Team
20211202 Raiders Practice 083
83 / 84
Karlee Sell//Washignton Football Team
20211202 Raiders Practice 084
84 / 84
Karlee Sell//Washignton Football Team
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Smallwood knows that getting a chance to play in the NFL is a rare commodity. After all, his last rushing attempt was with Washington two years ago. Smallwood would need to be elevated to the active roster to be eligible to play against the Raiders, but if Washington decides to make that move, Smallwood will make the most of it.

"You gotta be ready for any opportunity," Smallwood said in 2019. "Nothing is guaranteed in this league for anybody around here. So I'm definitely all about taking advantage of your opportunities, especially with me."

It also doesn't hurt that running backs coach Randy Jordan has already seen what Smallwood can do with more carries.

"Randy Jordan has a tremendous amount of confidence in him and because of that," Rivera said, "if we had to play him, I wouldn't be concerned."

Related Content

news

Top 10 Quotes | Confidence is key to Washington's momentum

The Washington Football Team will try to extend its win streak to four in a row with a Week 13 matchup against the Las Vegas Raiders. Here are some of the top quotes from the week, presented by GEICO.
news

3 keys for Washington to win big in the desert

The Washington Football Team is headed out to the desert as it puts its win streak on the line against the Las Vegas Raiders. Here are three keys to the game, presented by Van Metre.
news

DeAndre Carter supports Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation for NFL's 'My Cause, My Cleats' campaign

Carter will be wearing customized cleats to support the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation, which works to improve the lives of those affected by Type 1 diabetes.
news

Wake Up Washington | How one throw gave Heinicke a confidence boost

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Football Team on Friday, Dec. 3, 2021, presented by Death Wish Coffee.
news

After being slept on and side stepped, Kam Curl shows his star potential

Last year, Curl was one of the last draft picks left on the board. This year, he's a dynamic player that has become vital to the defense's success.
news

For John Matsko, coaching lessons in life and football go hand-in-hand

Matsko has a unique coaching style, and it's helping his players beyond how they play on Sunday.
news

Washington signs FB Alex Armah, activates CB Darryl Roberts and places CB Benjamin St-Juste on IR

The team announced the following roster moves Thursday. 
news

Taylor Heinicke supports Children of Fallen Patriots Foundation for NFL's 'My Cause, My Cleats' campaign

Heinicke will wear his custom-designed cleats during the Washington Football Team's game against the Las Vegas Raiders.
news

Scouting the Raiders | 4 things to know about Las Vegas

The Washington Football Team is looking for its fourth consecutive win heading into a Week 13 matchup against the Las Vegas Raiders. Here are four things to about the team's next opponent.
news

Wake Up Washington | The Gibson-McKissic dynamic duo

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Football Team on Thursday, Dec. 2, 2021, presented by Death Wish Coffee.
news

From practice squad to primetime, Keith Ismael has embraced his opportunities

Ismael was cut and placed on the practice squad after training camp. On Monday night, he played a career-high 54 snaps. Now, he set to get even more playing time.
Advertising