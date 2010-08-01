McNabb Embraces Leadership Role







"Donovan is a class act," head coach Mike Shanahan said. "He always carries himself at the highest level. You can see he is fun and the players enjoy him. He is a natural leader."

McNabb arrived in a locker room that went through a discouraging 4-12 season last year.

If any team needed an infusion of leadership, it was the Redskins.

Along with Shanahan, McNabb immediately helped set a new tone.

"From what I understand, the attitude here is a lot different than it has been over the past couple of years,' he said. "I think when we get out on the field, people see that."

He wants teammates believing in him, believing in themselves and believing in the team.

"One message I try to send to these guys, after being in Philadelphia, obviously the expectations every year are high, and I think you have to make them high," McNabb said. "You have to set goals that are high and attainable. For this team, we all have the same goal and that's to win a Super Bowl.

"In order for us to do that, we have to come out on the practice field and be very effective, be very methodical on offense and defense, with everyone reading their keys and doing the right things."

McNabb says it does not feel strange to be in Redskins training camp after so many years in Philadelphia.

A week before training camp, he bonded with Redskins receivers during a week-long practice session in Arizona.

"It was an opportunity for us to get to know each other, work on our chemistry and timing," McNabb said. "A lot of times that's an unwritten thing. People don't really want to spend that time doing that – they just want to get out on the field and think everything is going to work well."

Getting to know his new Redskins teammates has helped him move on from Philadelphia.