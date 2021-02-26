Medliminal And Washington Football Team Black Engagement Network Team Up to Support Social Justice Initiatives

Beginning in early 2020, Medliminal had already been developing their "Live Diversity" program. "We need to 'live' diversity, meaning our actions must match our words and we must respect one another regardless of race, ethnicity, gender, orientation or religion," said Jim Napoli, CEO and General Counsel of Medliminal. "One only need to meet Medliminal employees, see their diversity, and witness how they work as a unified team to understand what living diversity means."

In sharing with the Washington Football Team its intentional programs to embrace diversity and inclusion and help the country heal in the aftermath of the George Floyd tragedy, a partnership beyond sponsorship was developed, and soon both parties committed to establish a joint program through the ongoing social justice efforts of both organizations.

With this vision, Medliminal and the Washington Football Team pledged support to a nonprofit 501 (c)3 charitable organization that helps those who are the most vulnerable in our society, through five social justice initiatives identified by the Washington Football Team's Black Engagement Network:

Education

Police Reform & Community Relations

Financial Literacy and Job Readiness

Racial Equality

Poverty & Economic Injustice.

With the mission defined and the focus shaped, Medliminal and the Washington Football Team worked together to identify charitable organization partners, aligned with each initiative, that would be supported with funding and volunteer resources from both parties.

Across each category, we provide an update on each of the commitments from Medliminal and Washington Football Team:

The mission of Beacon House is to provide children in the D.C. area with a safe and nurturing community in hopes to increase their academic achievement and have them achieve their greatest potential. The programs focus on closing the education achievement gap for children specifically in Ward 5.

** Police Reform & Community Relations: Cops n' Kids (Loudoun County, Virginia)**

Every year, the Fraternal Order of Police Loudoun-Dulles Lodge 69 hold Cops & Kids, where Lodge 69 members spend the day with children to treat them to a Christmas experience they might not otherwise receive. Children are paired up with a law enforcement officers from several local jurisdictions where they spend the morning Christmas shopping for themselves and/or their loved ones for holiday gifts.

Financial Literacy & Job Readiness: Latin American Youth Center (Washington, D.C.)

The mission of LAYC is to empower a diverse population of youth to achieve a successful transition to adulthood through multi-cultural, comprehensive, and innovative programs that address youths' social, academic, and career needs. Funds will go directly to LAYC's job readiness program, which provides critical opportunities to develop job skills, get job training and certifications, and access internship and employment opportunities.

Racial Equality: ACTION in Community Through Service (ACTS) (Prince William County, VA)

The mission is to foster hope, provide relief, and promote self-sufficiency for Prince William area neighbors in crisis.

Poverty & Economic Injustice: Doorways (Arlington, Virginia)

Doorways creates pathways out of homelessness, domestic violence and sexual assault leading to safe, stable and empowered lives. Doorways works to transform the lives of adults, youth and children who are facing homelessness or suffering abuse in their community.

This partnership is an investment in these groups so they can sustain their far-reaching community work in these critical categories. Now is the time for organizations to contemplate how best they can move forward the conversation around social justice matters. Medliminal and the Washington Football Team demonstrate leadership on how to drive this change.