Meet The FANs: Brad Angell Wants To Bring Pride, Tradition To Washington's Apparel 

As a graphic artist, Angell would help design bumper stickers as well as t-shirts, and he said it was also a great feeling to go out of state and see his designs worn by other people. That should happen even more frequently now that he's in his new role as a marketing design specialist at Image Pointe, as he has played a pivotal role in the company designing its own apparel industry by designing labels and helping with the shirt cuts.

"It's fun because you get to do lots of different stuff," Angell said. "Every day is a little bit different in terms of what you're designing."

Angell wants to use that experience as a fan ambassador to help influence the merchandise and gear that Washington wants to sell as part of its rebranding efforts. He wants to serve as a voice for the broader fanbase, which has made it clear that a blend of old and new traditions is important. The retention of the burgundy and gold colors is part of that and something Angell views as important.

But the most pivotal aspect of Washington's merchandise, whatever it looks like, should consist of things that fans want to display for everyone to see. That's an area where Angell feels his services will be of good use.

"They're really going to feel pride in wearing it," Angell said. "It's important to have that sense of ownership and pride in your team."

When Washington does finally reveal its new identity, it will be a chance for the team to reintroduce itself to the rest of the NFL. It'll also be an opportunity for fans to represent the franchise they love and persuade people to join the burgundy and gold.

The Washington franchise, Angell said, is a brand just like the other NFL teams as well as the companies that he has worked with. The blend and cohesions of colors and the logo itself are an integral part of making an ideal fan experience. And, of course, the brand should be a unifying symbol for the entire fanbase, no matter where they're representing the team.