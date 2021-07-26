Meet The FANs: Keith Gray Aspires To Be A Voice For Washington Community

Gray's son, now 10, has since changed allegiances -- his wife is an Eagles fan -- but now he's starting to introduce his 5-year-old to the burgundy and gold.

"I got him secured," Gray said, giving a thumbs up. "So, we're good."

Now that he's a FAN leader, Gray has an avenue to contribute to the community in a different way. He's honored to be in the position, but it's not, as he put it, "a Keith Gray" situation. He doesn't want to be the solitary voice in the category.

Gray has an idea of how deep and interwoven the Washington community has become. Over the past few years since he joined social media, he's loved to see the passion from his fellow fans and how they take time out of their day to support the team. There are people he has never met in person but still talks to every day about the direction of the team.

Gray knows that most fans are not able to physically come to the DMV and contribute to Washington's rebrand, but he also believes they should be heard. So, he wants to be like a "middle man" for their voices of what they want to see.

"It's more important to me that if I'm gonna sit and talk to other fans...I want to hear their ideas," Gray said. "I want everyone to feel that they have a voice in this, because everyone is excited about the new change."

Gray's journey has spanned years; now he's stepping into the next phase of his fandom. And just like his dad did with him, he wants to take the rest of the Washington community with him.