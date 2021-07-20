Meet The FANs: Talking Culture With Andrew York

York remembers when Joe Gibbs led teams known for their physicality on a weekly basis. Seeing the offensive line run the ball with ease and the defense shutting units down was a regular occurrence. They never gave up, he said, and more often than not, it ended up working out for them.

"They were just a 'beat you up' kind of team," York said. "It was just a really fun team to root for."

York sees that spirit as a pillar of what the organization's culture has been built upon. It's the tenacious personality that animates the team, holds its fans together and makes them excited to cheer for it. Those are things Rivera has emphasized so far in his tenure, which makes York excited to see what Washington can accomplish.

"I think it's clear that he's instilled a culture of accountability and working hard for your playing time," York said. "Not taking for granted that just because you've been here for a long time, you're gonna get a starting spot."

York said that mentality has trickled down to the players, who came together regardless of external circumstances. Last year's push to win the NFC East despite multiple obstacles, including a 1-5 start and Rivera being diagnosed with cancer shortly before the season began, was the prime example of that.

"The team is coming together now," York said. "And it seems like the players are playing hard for him."

Those are the things York wants to keep at the front of the conversation in his captain's role as Washington continues its rebranding efforts into the 2021 season. The personality and history of the team can't leave when it ushers in a new identity. Fans like York, who have supported the team for decades, are uniquely attached to both. Fortunately for York, he and Rivera and of the same mind again.

"In a lot of ways, with Rivera it already has [been maintained]," York said. "Again, it's a tough team and it's a team that doesn't quit."

But the fans have proven to be as important to the franchise as the players themselves, which makes York happy that they will have a voice going forward.