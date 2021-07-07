Meet The FANs: VaLorie Fogle Wants To Serve Up Diverse Cuisines At FedExField

Her passion took her down exciting paths, too. Fogle became the first woman to own and operate a restaurant -- N Good Taste Events And Catering -- in the Smithsonian Museum. She's been a chef for about two decades and is currently a personality and chef for TMZ among a bevy of other roles, and that includes being a producer for GameDayDolls.

Fogle already has an idea of what football fans love to eat. She catered one of Magic Johnson's Super Bowl parties and was the personal chef for the Houston Texans vice president of communications. She also interned at Fox Sports DC, where she conducted several food demonstrations.

Now being a captain of FAN has been added to her plate, and she has a list of things she wants to accomplish with her new responsibilities. For starters, she wants to bring more love and happiness to the experience at FedExField through food. Whether it's serving up some street tacos, which are her favorite for gamedays, or some other cuisine, she wants to bring all the joyful experiences that football represents to the stadium.

The go-to foods like hamburgers and hot dogs are great, but Fogle also wants to bring in some more diversity to the gameday experience. She likes thinking outside the box when preparing her dishes, and that includes bringing together different flavors from regions all over the world in unique ways.

"I think that's exactly what the fan base is all about here," Fogle said. "It's such a diverse background of people in this area. So we're going to just bring it. Bring all the goodness."

Fogle has already played a small part in bringing those different backgrounds to FedExField. She and the rest of the culinary ambassadors were at the "Flavors of the DMV" Showcase, which featured several local restaurants making their case to be one of the vendors at FedExField for the 2021 season.

And with "Chef Yaya" leading the FAN culinary category, you can expect whatever is served up at the stadium to be distinct and, more importantly, delicious.