Mel Kiper And Todd McShay Project The 'Perfect' Draft for Redskins

Believe it or not, there is another receiver on the Ole Miss roster other than the prior-mentioned Metcalf. Brown enters the draft as Ole Miss' all-time leader in receiving yards (2,984), fifth all-time in touchdown receptions (19) and finished as the only Running Rebel to record 60 or more receptions in back to back seasons. He ran a 4.49 40-yard dash at the combine, and additionally posted a 36.5" vertical jump, confirming tape that he could be used as both a deep ball threat, and red-zone weapon.