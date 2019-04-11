Mel Kiper And Todd McShay Project The 'Perfect' Draft for Redskins

With every offseason comes turnover within a roster. In fact, it's inevitable. It's the NFL.
As the 32 franchises prepare to select potential organization-altering talent, long-standing ESPN draft analysts Mel Kiper Jr., and Todd McShay have projected a "Grade A" three-round mock draft for the Redskins, projecting the perfect scenario in Nashville, Tenn.
The article, which requires an "ESPN +" account to access its entirety, offers both comparisons and contrasts, as Kiper and McShay differ on the prospects that should be selected. But they take a similar approach when addressing the positions of need.
Todd McShay
Round 1: 15th selection
D.K. Metcalf, Wide Receiver, Ole Miss
After projecting Marquise Brown, a burner out of Oklahoma in most of his mocks, McShay switches it up here providing the Redskins with one of the top receivers in college football from 2018. Metcalf, who opened eyes at the combine with his freakish athletic ability for an athlete his size (6-foot-3, 228-pounds) would provide another target on the outside along with Josh Doctson, and speedster Paul Richardson Jr.
Round 2: 46th-overall selection
Chauncey Gardner-Johnson, Safety, Florida
The 5-foot-11, 210-pound Gardner-Johnson would provide elite speed on the back end of a defense (4.48 40-yard dash) to complement a young Redskins secondary with a knack for making plays. He would join the likes of Landon Collins, Quinton Dunbar, Deshazor Everett and Josh Holsey as all current Redskin defensive backs who formerly played in the SEC.
Round 3: 76th overall selection
Chuma Edoga, Guard, USC
With the departure of Shawn Lauvao, the Redskins could target a fleet-footed offensive lineman to pair with two-time Pro-Bowler Brandon Scherff at the guard position. Edoga's game can best be described as "physical." He showed elite footwork at the Senior Bowl that should serve well moving into the NFL, with interior defensive lineman becoming increasingly quick by the season.
Round 3: 96th overall selection
Joe Jackson, Defensive End, Miami
With Preston Smith now in Green Bay, an edge rusher is a priority of the Redskins heading into the draft. Jackson, who finished his career as a Hurricane with 24 sacks in three seasons could provide a burst off the edge to supplement Ryan Kerrigan on the other side of the line. With the emergence of Ryan Anderson late last season and a young core on the defensive line, Jim Tomsula's group could be primed for a breakout 2019.
Mel Kiper Jr.
Round 1: 15th Selection
Drew Lock, Quarterback, Missouri
A gun-slinger with 99 career touchdown passes at Missouri, Lock showed off his cannon for an arm at the combine and his pro day. A prototypical pocket passer, he has shown the ability to also make plays outside the pocket, completing passes at different arm angles and drawing many comparisons to former NFL quarterback Jay Cutler. If selected at 15, Lock would serve as the first quarterback selected in the first round for Washington since drafting Robert Griffin III second overall in 2012.
Round 2: 46th-overall selection
A.J. Brown, Wide Receiver, Ole Miss
Believe it or not, there is another receiver on the Ole Miss roster other than the prior-mentioned Metcalf. Brown enters the draft as Ole Miss' all-time leader in receiving yards (2,984), fifth all-time in touchdown receptions (19) and finished as the only Running Rebel to record 60 or more receptions in back to back seasons. He ran a 4.49 40-yard dash at the combine, and additionally posted a 36.5" vertical jump, confirming tape that he could be used as both a deep ball threat, and red-zone weapon.
Round 3: 76th-overall selection
Oshane Ximines, Defensive End, Old Dominion
Don't let the FCS label fool you. Ximines finished his career as a Monarch with 33 sacks, 51.5 tackles for loss, and 11 forced fumbles, all school records. The 6-foot-3, 253-pound defensive end has been labeled a "pure" pass rusher, with the innate ability to get to the quarterback.
Round 3: 96th-overall selection
Dru Samia, Guard, Oklahoma
A starter on the Sooner O-line for 48 games, Samia led a group that anchored the top offense in college football gaining over 570 yards per game. The ability to block for both run and pass plays efficiently is something Redskins head coach Jay Gruden has harped on when evaluating offensive linemen. Samia displayed his skill to hold his blocks throughout his career, as Oklahoma quarterback Kyler Murray frequently darted out of the pocket, creating "off-script" plays that would require elite vision and quickness from interior linemen to keep an eye on incoming defenders.
The 2019 NFL Draft will be held in Nashville, Tenn,. from April 25-27. Keep an eye on Redskins.com for latest mock draft updates via our Redskins 2019 Mock Madness page.