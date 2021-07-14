From The Desk Of Michael Silver: The Power Of Ron Rivera

You surely don't need an NFL Network analyst to tell any of you this, but I like doing it, so please indulge me for a moment: After taking over on the last day of 2019, Rivera was confronted with residual organizational turmoil resulting in an investigation into workplace sexual harassment. There was renewed furor, in the wake of nationwide protests against racial injustice following the murder of George Floyd, over the franchise's nickname, ultimately resulting in its retirement. All of this occurred during a global pandemic that wiped out the offseason and preseason, making it difficult for Rivera to implement his desired culture change and triggering strict protocols for games, travel and practices. As the season commenced, there was upheaval at the sport's most important position, with young franchise quarterback Dwayne Haskins losing his starting spot (and, ultimately, his roster spot) due to immaturity and ineffectiveness. And even as veteran Alex Smith stepped in and put together one of the most stirring comeback stories in NFL history, he was sidelined come playoff time, leaving previously anonymous fourth-stringer Taylor Heinicke to make his first career start in the franchise's biggest game in at least five seasons.

Oh, and there was cancer.

Last February, I spent a couple of days with Rivera and his family at their offseason home in Monterey, Calif., and they recounted the challenges -- physically, mentally, emotionally and professionally -- that he faced as he underwent intensive treatment for squamous-cell carcinoma. I may share some of those details in future writings, but for now I'll just give you my main takeaway: Rivera is a strong, stubborn and resilient man who is not prone to complaint or self-pity; this illness (and treatment) absolutely walloped him, and in retrospect the fact that he coached through it seems somewhat insane.

All of this brings me to the reason I'm writing this column, and will be writing regularly for this site, along with joining the broadcast team for preseason games and paying special attention to the Washington Football Team: The simple answer is, Ron Rivera asked me to come aboard, and there's no one I'd rather follow.

It certainly doesn't hurt that this is a franchise steeped in history, some of which I've been fortunate enough to witness first-hand. I'll never forget my first trip to RFK Stadium -- for a Monday Night showdown between the Bill Walsh-coached 49ers and the Joe Gibbs-coached defending Super Bowl champs -- on Nov. 21, 1988. Both teams were a disappointing 6-5 coming in, and I freelanced a sidebar on the Niners' 37-21 victory for the San Francisco Chronicle. (A couple of weeks later I moved from Long Island, where I'd been covering preps for Newsday following my summer internship, to The District., renting a room in a group house on Taylor and 14th N.W., just off the Piney Branch Parkway. I did temp work by day and hustled for freelance journalism assignments on the side while spending time with my college girlfriend, with whom I just celebrated a 30th wedding anniversary. That's one thing Ron and I have in common: We got to Cal, overachieved in the girlfriend department and had the good sense to lock it down in perpetuity.)

Things were much more pleasant four years later when Gibbs, after a dramatic return to the head coaching ranks, treated me to a night of great food and even better war stories at Morton's in Reston Town Center.