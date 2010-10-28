Holds record for longest fumble return for a touchdown in Super Bowl (VII) history at 49 yards… Posted 30 interceptions over his career, fourth all-time in team history… Proudest football accomplishment is beating Green Bay and Dallas to capture the NFC Championship during the 1972-73 season… Remembers fondly running back Garo Yepremian's fumble for a touchdown in Super Bowl… "It happened so quickly and was a tribute to Coach Allen for his dedication to detail. My job was to get the ball if it's blocked." Mentions Coach Vince Lombardi as his greatest inspiration… The Redskins mean "family" to him… Pre-game ritual included shaking hands and participating in a stare down session with Pat Fischer… Lists Ken Houston among most admired teammates. After football, owned and operated a resort in the Bahamas for nearly 20 years… Also worked for the University of Florida in the school's office of Academic Support and Institutional Services.