







Mike Bracken

Video Director

12th NFL Season/11th Redskins

Mike Bracken begins his 11th season with the Redskins and seventh as the head of the video department. His responsibilities include overseeing the daily operations, including assisting the coaching and scouting staffs with game tape and player highlights.

Bracken conducts the editing of video from all practices and games, produces "cut-ups" of upcoming opponents and creates highlight tapes for use in meetings throughout the season. He is also in charge of purchasing and maintaining video and digital equipment.

Bracken joined the Redskins after serving as video coordinator for the University of South Carolina men's basketball team for the 1999-2000 seasons and the USC men's basketball and football teams in 1998.

He originally entered the NFL as a video intern with the Philadelphia Eagles (1997-98).

Bracken graduated from Lycoming College where he played defensive back and helped the team to two conference titles.