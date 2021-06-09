Minicamp Notebook, Day 2: Standout PBUs And Contested Catches

The views and opinions expressed in this article do not reflect the opinion of the team.

The weather was slightly cooler, the cicadas were causing plenty of noise, and the Washington Football Team was back on the field for the second day of minicamp.

The competition seemed to be more intense than usual between the offense and defense, as the team added two-minute drills to the schedule. There were no interceptions from the defense, but there were multiple pass breakups that got the unit fired up. On offense, there were flashes of clean execution and players giving extra effort to make contested catches and find open running lanes.

Here are some observations from this morning.

-- Now that Montez Sweat and Chase Young are reunited on the field, things are a little more difficult for the offense to execute plays. Ryan Fitzpatrick was under pressure in team drills during Wednesday's practice, and the pocket collapsed on several occasions. Sweat batted down Fitzpatrick's pass on the first play of practice; it served as a callback to head coach Ron Rivera's thoughts on Young's impact when he said that development is judged by more than sack totals. He wants to see Young and Sweat cause disruption, and that could mean a sack or anything that positively alters a play.