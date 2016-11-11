MINvsWAS Injury Report: DeSean Jackson Doubtful

Redskins wide receiver Jamison Crowder continues to deal with a nagging shoulder issue that has him doubtful for Sunday's game against the Vikings at FedExField.
The Washington Redskins will return to game action this Sunday against the Minnesota Vikings with starting wide receiver DeSean Jackson listed as doubtful to play.
The three-time Pro Bowler hadn't practiced any this week as the Redskins prepared for a strong Vikings defense. Jackson had been going through some treatment and even got an MRI, but for now he's "just dealing with a little bit of pain."
Still, there's a change Jackson could still play Sunday.
"He knows the offense, he knows what to do and all that stuff, now it's just a matter of how he's feeling with the strength," Gruden said. "We'll see. He hasn't had any practice this week which is not good, but when you're a veteran like he is you can make an exception from missing a practice from time to time."
Right tackle Morgan Moses (ankle) and safeties Will Blackmon (thumb) and Duke Ihenacho (concussion), meanwhile, are questionable.
Through the Redskins' first games of the season, Jackson collected 30 receptions for 416 yards and a touchdown.
In his potential absence, Washington, of course, will utilize Rob Kelley and Jamison Crowder from the wide receiver position while Ryan Grant, Colt McCoy and Maurice Harris could all see extended action.
Out of the slot, Crowder has been the Redskins' most productive receiving threat this season, hauling in team highs in receptions (40), receiving yards (498) and receiving touchdowns (four).
The Redskins could have him on the outside some this week, though.
"In base he can, yeah," Gruden said of moving Crowder out wide. "Base, we can mix it up with him and Ryan Grant, and obviously Maurice and Ross. We have five good [wide receivers] if he can't go."
Moses, meanwhile, was removed from the Redskins' Week 8 27-27 tie with the Cincinnati Bengals. The 2014 third-round pick was limited through practices this week but could play this Sunday.
Gruden said he's "very optimistic" about Moses' changes of playing.
"The arrow is looking up on Morgan and I think his toughness will prevail in this matter," Gruden said on Thursday. "But still we have a day tomorrow and then Saturday, but it's looking good for him."
With Trent Williams serving a four-game suspension and Ty Nsekhe bumped into the starting lineup, Vinston Painter will be the No. 3 tackle for the Redskins.
Ihenacho and Blackmon are both on the mend after being removed from the Bengals game two weeks ago.
They benefitted from having the bye last weekend to extend their recovery time, but remain questionable for the game.
Ihenacho had been cleared to practice as the team will "still have to monitor him every day, just make sure he's OK."
If active, Blackmon will play with a cast on his surgically repaired thumb, but wouldn't serve as the No. 2 punt or kick returner as he has all season.
Ross could be asked to go deep on kickoffs while Garçon could be the backup punt returner, according to Gruden.