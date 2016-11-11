MINvsWAS Injury Report: DeSean Jackson Doubtful

The three-time Pro Bowler hadn't practiced any this week as the Redskins prepared for a strong Vikings defense. Jackson had been going through some treatment and even got an MRI, but for now he's "just dealing with a little bit of pain."

Still, there's a change Jackson could still play Sunday.

"He knows the offense, he knows what to do and all that stuff, now it's just a matter of how he's feeling with the strength," Gruden said. "We'll see. He hasn't had any practice this week which is not good, but when you're a veteran like he is you can make an exception from missing a practice from time to time."

Right tackle Morgan Moses (ankle) and safeties Will Blackmon (thumb) and Duke Ihenacho (concussion), meanwhile, are questionable.

Through the Redskins' first games of the season, Jackson collected 30 receptions for 416 yards and a touchdown.

In his potential absence, Washington, of course, will utilize Rob Kelley and Jamison Crowder from the wide receiver position while Ryan Grant, Colt McCoy and Maurice Harris could all see extended action.

Out of the slot, Crowder has been the Redskins' most productive receiving threat this season, hauling in team highs in receptions (40), receiving yards (498) and receiving touchdowns (four).

The Redskins could have him on the outside some this week, though.