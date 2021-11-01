Missed opportunities continue to leave Washington frustrated

Once again missed opportunities plagued the Washington Football Team in its 17-10 loss to the Denver Broncos at Mile High Stadium.

Similar to last week, the offense struggled mightily in the red zone and was unable to score touchdowns on its two opportunities inside the 20. Meanwhile, Denver was more efficient offensively, finishing both of its red zone trips with touchdowns. Both teams entered Sunday tied for 28th in the NFL, scoring touchdowns on just 50% of its red zone possessions.

On seven of its eight drives, Washington crossed midfield and drove into Denver territory. However, it managed just 10 points on those drives, eerily similar to last Sunday's loss in Green Bay, where the unit moved the ball efficiently but failed to convert where it mattered most.

The box score will show that the movement was there. Washington out-gained Denver 342-273, and dating back to last Sunday against Green Bay, Washington has crossed into opponent's territory on 15 of its 18 possessions. Across those two games, the offense has combined for a porous 20 points plagued by sacks, turnovers and drops.