MLB Outfielder Justin Maxwell Hails To The Redskins

San Francisco Giants outfielder Justin Maxwell had a live Twiter Q&A today, and if he hadn't already, said that the Redskins were the non-baseball team he roots for the most.
Maxwell is from Olney, Md., and if you remember the name , it's likely because he started his Major League career with the Nationals.
As for the Torrey Smith part of his answer, maybe, being close to Baltimore, he just had more time to watch him play.
