Mock Draft Monday: Here's Who An Analytics Expert Has Washington Drafting In The First Round

Patrick Surtain II, CB, Alabama

Allowing chunk plays in the passing game was one of the few weak spots on Washington's defense, and if Rivera wants to draft a player who can help the team improve in that area, there are few better options than Alabama cornerback Patrick Surtain II.

Surtain, whose father was an eight-year NFL veteran and three-time Pro Bowl selection, had one of the most dominant performances for a college corner in 2020 and is regarded as one of the best defensive prospects the SEC has to offer this year. His final statistics -- 37 tackles, nine pass breakups and an interception returned for a touchdown -- earned him a mass collection of awards, including a unanimous first-team All-American selection and the SEC Defensive Player of the Year award from the Associated Press.

But even the numerous awards that surely pack Surtain's trophy case do not do his excellence justice. Offenses found little to no success when targeting Surtain, which is likely why he was only targeted 48 times all season. Quarterbacks completed just 43.8% of their passes for a measly 273 combined yards in Surtain's direction, and he allowed 25 receiving yards or fewer in 10 games.