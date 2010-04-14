Mock Madness 2008: Annual Mock Draft Survey

In two weeks, football fans will know who the Redskins draft at No. 21.

Most can't wait that long, though.

So that's why we have mock drafts proliferating all over the web.

Will it be University of Miami defensive end Calais Campbell? What about Indiana wide receiver James Hardy? Maybe Virginia offensive lineman Branden Albert?

The Redskins should be able to obtain a quality starter at No. 21. But the bottom line is that there's so many variables involved that it's hard to pinpoint who will be available.

It's all a guessing game anyway. But it's a fun game.

So who do the mock draft gurus predict the Redskins will take at No. 21? For the fourth year in a row, Redskins.com does the work for you.

We've scoured the Internet for NFL mock drafts. Without further ado...

-- Mike Mayock, NFL Network

No. 21: Calais Campbell, DE, Miami

Redskins.com comment: Look for Campbell to be a popular pick for the Redskins. Mayock, the Mel Kiper of the NFL Network, says the first pick of the Jim Zorn era needs to be a pass-rushing defensive end. "Calais Campbell's best football is ahead of him as he grows into his 6-8 frame," Mayock says.

-- Vic Carucci, NFL.com

No. 21: Limas Sweed, WR, Texas

Redskins.com comment: Sweed's another popular pick. Carucci thinks the Redskins need a new spark on offense, and he looks for the team to draft the 6-4, 212-pound Sweed. In Carucci's mock, Sweed would be the third wide receiver taken behind Oklahoma's Malcolm Kelly and Cal's DeSean Jackson.

-- Pat Kirwan, NFL.com

No. 21: Phillip Merling, DE, ClemsonRedskins.com comment: With Calais Campbell drafted by the Vikings four spots ahead of No. 21, Kirwan thinks the Redskins will settle on Merling, a 6-5, 270-pounder who had seven sacks last year. Kirwan points out that Merling is "coming off a sports hernia, which means he could drop to Washington."

-- Clark Judge, CBS Sportsline

No. 21: Brandon Flowers, CB, Virginia Tech

Redskins.com comment: Judge writes that the Redskins could use "help along the offensive line, especially with a young quarterback." So why does he think the Redskins will take Flowers? He has the fast-rising Virginia offensive lineman Branden Albert still on the board at No. 21, too.

-- The Sporting News

No. 21: Malcolm Kelly, WR, OklahomaRedskins.com comment: At 6-4 and 220 pounds, Kelly fits the mold of a big wide receiver that the Redskins will need in the West Coast offense. He has 19 touchdown grabs for the Sooners the last two seasons. Incidentally, The Sporting News has the Redskins drafting North Carolina defensive tackle Kentwan Balmer in the second round.

-- Scott Wright, NFL Draft Countdown

No. 21: Calais Campbell, DE, MiamiRedskins.com comment: This is one of the best NFL Draft sites on the web, in my opinion. Wright points out that Campbell's former defensive line coach John Palermo is now in charge of the Redskins' defensive line. But if the Redskins want to make a splash, Wright thinks a big receiver like Michigan State's Devin Thomas or Texas's Sweed could be the pick.

-- Sam Farmer, Los Angeles Times

No. 21: Calais Campbell, DE, MiamiRedskins.com comment: The well-respected journalist Farmer sees Campbell in the Redskins' future. With Phillip Daniels getting up in age, the team needs an "infusion of youth on the defensive front," Farmer writes.

-- Jarrett Bell, USA Today

No. 21: Calais Campbell, DE, MiamiRedskins.com comment: More on Campbell: He logged 18.5 sacks in three seasons with the Hurricanes, including 10 in his sophomore campaign. He has been compared in size and style to the Texans' Mario Williams.

-- Pro Football Talk

No. 21: Reggie Smith, DB, OklahomaRedskins.com comment: The popular NFL rumor site goes with a surprise pick in Smith, a 6-1 and 197-pounder who could play cornerback or safety in the pros. He's a physical defender, so he should fit right in on the Redskins' defense.

-- Chris Steuber, Scout.com

No. 21: Devin Thomas, WR, Michigan State

Redskins.com comment: Thomas could be the next Plaxico Burress, a big wide receiver out of Michigan State. He had 79 catches for 1,260 yards and eight touchdowns last year for the Spartans.

-- KFFL.com

No. 21: Limas Sweed, WR, TexasRedskins.com comment: This fantasy football site claims that Redskins fans will "get their wish with a big WR" in Sweed. In the second round, it's Maryland linebacker Erin Henderson to "eventually replace soon-to-be 33-year-old London Fletcher." Hey...What about H.B. Blades?

-- DraftKing.com

No. 21: Limas Sweed, WR, TexasRedskins.com comment: Hail Draft King! Another draft site has the Redskins bypassing defensive line help in favor of a tall, rangy wide receiver. Draft King also has a 2009 projection: the Redskins pick 15th overall (What?!? No playoffs?!?) and go with outside linebacker Sean Lee from Penn State. Maybe an eventual replacement for Marcus Washington?

-- NBCSports.com

No. 21: Limas Sweed, WR, TexasRedskins.com comment: NBC Sports contributor Steve Silverman claims the Redskins have fallen in love with Michigan wide receiver Mario Manningham. Who knew? Manningham goes to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at No. 20. So the Redskins turn to Sweed: he finished with 124 catches and 20 TDs at Texas, but he had his senior season cut short due to a wrist injury.

-- DraftDaddy.com

No. 21: Limas Sweed, WR, TexasRedskins.com comment: Draft Daddy is back, and they fall in line with Sweed. In the second round, Draft Daddy likes Texas A&M defensive tackle Red Bryant. Anyone named "Red" is fine with me.

-- ExtremeSkins Fan Mock No. 1

No. 21: Phillip Merling, DE, ClemsonRedskins.com comment: Let's check in with the fans. Redskins fan "#21Taylor4Ever" posted a mock that had Merling as the Redskins' top pick. He writes: "I think we all know Daniels is done and Wilson's a project with potential. We need an impact DE opposite Carter and Merling fits that bill." Love the jab at the Patriots, by the way.

-- ExtremeSkins Fan Mock No. 2

No. 21: Branden Albert, OL, VirginiaRedskins.com comment: Redskins fan "Clemenza1112" has a mock that he says is better than ESPN talking heads Mel Kiper and Todd McShay. Albert is a fast-rising offensive lineman who can play either guard or center. "Clemenza1112" says Albert will eventually replace Pete Kendall at left guard.

-- NFLDraftDog.com

No. 21: Limas Sweed, WR, TexasRedskins.com comment: Woof woof.

-- NFLDraftBlitz.com

No. 21: Limas Sweed, WR, TexasRedskins.com comment: Wonder who the Redskins will select in the 2012 NFL Draft? NFLDraftBlitz.com has its 2009-12 mocks ready, but you have to pay to read them. Never mind...

-- James Alder, About.com

No. 21: Calais Campbell, DE, MiamiRedskins.com comment: What about Rounds 2-4? Alder goes the extra mile. Nebraska offensive tackle Carl Nicks is the Redskins' second-round pick, while UTEP safety Quentin Demps and Arkansas cornerback Michael Grant are the third-rounders.

-- SportzNutz.com

No. 21: DeSean Jackson, WR CaliforniaRedskins.com comment: SportzNutz.com claims to have a computer that has combined their own experts' draft picks along with draft grades from 50 other web sites. And the computer picks...Jackson, a small, speedy wide receiver similar to Santana Moss. Um, someone tell the computer the Redskins need a big receiver.

-- The Huddle Report