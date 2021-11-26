News | Washington Football Team - WashingtonFootball.com

Monday Night Football halftime performance set to be a special experience for lifelong Washington fan Wale   

Nov 26, 2021 at 11:28 AM
Hannah Lichtenstein

Copywriter

WALE
Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team

Grammy-nominated, multi-platinum rapper Wale will perform at halftime of Washington's Nov. 29 matchup against the Seattle Seahawks. The performance, which will take place under the white-hot lights of Monday Night Football and stand as the marquee event of the team's "Inspire Change" game, has all the makings of for memorable moment. 

And that's just at the outset. Beyond the main stage and song plays a background track -- a steady tune, filled with notes of pride and nostalgia -- that amplifies the special quality of Wale's upcoming FedExField appearance.

Ever since he can remember, Wale has been a Washington Football Team fan. The D.C. native recalls the screams and cheers that filled his childhood home on Sundays as his family rallied around the team. Things weren't always smooth and happy in that one-bedroom apartment on Peabody Street NW as he navigated the challenges of rigidly strict parents and a tough neighborhood. Watching the Burgundy & Gold was a brief respite from the stress and a source of cherished joyful memories.

"I wanted the team to win, just because it was a happier household," Wale explained in 2015. "[They] have always been a part of my life and my heart and I always want them to do well."

That love for Washington's team didn't dissipate when Wale, who got his music career started in the DMV and whose one-of-a-kind sound pays homage to the capital's famous "go-go" music, became a world-famous rapper. His songs "No Pain, No Gain" (2013) and "Lions, Bengals, Bears" (2020) shout out former quarterback Robert Griffin III and current defensive end Chase Young.

More recently, the organization has worked to further strengthen that Wale-Washington tie by tapping into the rapper's fandom and entertainment talents. In 2020, Wale hosted Washington's virtual draft night party. Last year, he narrated the hype video in the leadup to team's Wild Card playoff game. 

On Monday night, the self-proclaimed "Ambassador of Rap for the Capital" will take the field to perform for the first time ever in front of his hometown team.

The historic performance comes on the heels of the release of his most recent album, Folarin II, a body of work that samples some of his early hits and plays with the theme of nostalgia. As part of that look-back approach, Wale has turned to the gesture of "giving flowers" -- in person, via song nods -- to significant people in his life, including fellow rap artists, peers and even himself.

On Nov. 29, upon taking the field of his lifelong favorite football team to perform in front of a crowd he shares regional and football loyalties with, he plans to give out some more.

"I want to show my appreciation and give flowers to those who supported me from the very beginning of my career," said Wale of his performance.

Related Content

news

3 players to watch during Washington's Monday Night game against the Seahawks

The Washington Football Team has a chance to extend its winning streak to three in a row as it is set to take on the Seattle Seahawks (3-7) on Monday Night Football. Here are three players who could have pivotal roles.
news

Wake Up Washington | A closer look at the offense's strides

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Football Team on Friday, Nov. 26, 2021, presented by Death Wish Coffee.
news

McLaurin's 'blue-collar' approach has earned his opponents' respect

McLaurin isn't one of the most vocal receivers in the league, but he is one of the most productive. It's caught the attention of players around the league.
news

Washington Football Daily | Jon Allen could be bulldozing his way to his first Pro Bowl

Allen is currently tied for second among interior defensive tackles with six sacks. A Pro Bowl vote could be in his future if he keeps playing at a high level.
news

Scouting the Seahawks | 4 things to know about Seattle

The Washington Football Team is looking to extend its win streak with a Week 12 matchup against the Seattle Seahawks on Monday Night Football. Here are four things you need to know about the upcoming opponent.
news

Wake Up Washington | Prepping for primetime

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Football Team on Wednesday, Nov. 24, 2021, presented by Death Wish Coffee.
news

Washington Football Daily | The case for Terry McLaurin to make his first Pro Bowl

McLaurin has yet to make his first Pro Bowl. That could change with the numbers he's been putting up recently.
news

Washington vs. Seahawks preview | A Monday night battle

The Washington Football Team is looking to extend its winning and playoff hopes with a Week 12 matchup against the Seattle Seahawks on Monday Night Football. Here's everything you need to know about the game, presented by Ticketmaster, the official ticketing partner of the Washington Football Team.
news

Wake Up Washington | How McLaurin's contested catches turned from weakness to strength

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Football Team on Tuesday, Nov. 23, 2021, presented by Death Wish Coffee.
news

Heinicke's strides come from mixture of accuracy, poise and moxie

The Washington Football Team has won back-to-back games since the bye week, and Heinicke's improvements have been a catalyst for that.
news

Sunday's fourth down stops are an embodiment of defensive strides

Washington's defense came up with critical stops against the Panthers. They're an example of how far the unit has come over the past two weeks.
Advertising