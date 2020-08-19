Montez Sweat Bulks Up Ahead Of Second Season

Sweat was a player that Rivera liked coming out of the draft when he was coaching the Carolina Panthers. Rivera recalled watching tape of the Mississippi State product, noticing his explosiveness off the line of scrimmage and his development throughout his two years.

Sweat ranked fifth all-time at Mississippi State with 22½ sacks after transferring from a junior college. He also wowed at the scouting combine, running a 4.41-second 40-yard dash with a 6-foot-6 frame.

"Seeing that he's here and we've had an opportunity to watch him the last couple days, it's pretty exciting," Rivera said. "He's a tremendously gifted athlete."

Rivera said the defensive line has the ability to become a "special unit." The team has invested heavily, drafting four first-rounders at the position in the last four years. That included trading up for Sweat, who Washington took 26th overall after sending two second-round picks to the Indianapolis Colts.