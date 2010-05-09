News | Washington Football Team - WashingtonFootball.com

Montgomery, Mitchell, Alridge Among Five Released

May 09, 2010 at 11:59 AM
116916.jpg


The Redskins have released defensive tackle Anthony Montgomery, wide receivers Marko Mitchell and James Robinson and running backs Anthony Alridge and P.J. Hill, the team announced on Monday.

The Redskins loaded up with veteran players at defensive tackle, wide receiver and running back this offseason and roster space was needed after the Redskins signed undrafted rookie free agents following the NFL Draft.

Montgomery is the most notable name of the Redskins released.

Montgomery joined the Redskins as a fifth-round draft choice in 2006 and played in 41 games, with 22 starts, the last four years. He posted 93 tackles, three sacks and two fumble recoveries.

His playing time decreased in recent years, though. He played in just six games in 2009, serving as a backup.

Mitchell was a 2009 seventh-round draft choice of the Redskins.

As a rookie, Mitchell led the Redskins in preseason with 11 catches for 113 yards and three touchdowns. He earned a roster spot and played in nine games in a reserve role, catching four passes for 32 yards.

116937.jpg



Alridge was thought to have a legitimate shot at competing for a roster spot given that he played for head coach Mike Shanahan in Denver in 2008.

He flashed impressive speed in preseason with the Redskins last year, but he did not see any regular season action.

Robinson spent time on the Redskins' practice squad last season.

Hill, a rookie last year, signed with the Redskins' roster on Dec. 30, 20009 but he was deactivated for the team's season finale in San Diego. He also had roster and practice squad stints with the New Orleans Saints and Philadelphia Eagles.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Redskins-Eagles Monday Stats Pack

A list of stats and notes from the Washington Redskins' 32-27 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles, presented by BDO by the Numbers, as compiled by Redskins Public Relations.
news

Rewarding Moments In Redskins History: Broncos No Match In Super Bowl XXII

In today's Rewarding Moments In Redskins History presented by Maryland Lottery My Lottery Rewards, we look back at the Redskins' 42-10 domination over the Denver Broncos in Super Bowl XXII.
news

Rewarding Moments In Redskins History: Redskins Send Eight To Pro Bowl Following Super Bowl Victory

In today's Rewarding Moments In Redskins History presented by Maryland Lottery My Lottery Rewards, we look back at the Redskins sending eight players to the Pro Bowl after their Super Bowl XXVI victory.
news

Rewarding Moments In Redskins History: Clinton Portis Does It All In Win Over Lions

In today's Rewarding Moments In Redskins History presented by Maryland Lottery My Lottery Rewards, we look back at Clinton Portis' starring role – throwing and running – in a win over the Detroit Lions.
news

Troy Apke Eager To Show Off Speed, Refine His Technique

The Redskins' fourth-round pick is looking forward to making his mark on special teams and continuing to progress as a safety under the tutelage of Torrian Gray. 
news

Redskins' 90-Man Roster Review: Offense

With OTAs beginning next week at the Inova Sports Performance Center at Redskins Park in Loudoun County, Va., here's a look at the offensive players currently on the roster.
news

Washington Redskins Morning Clips: 5/16

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Redskins on Wednesday, May 16, 2018.
news

Together Again, Tim Settle And Greg Stroman Begin Life With The Redskins

Teammates in high school, then in college, and now in the NFL, Tim Settle and Greg Stroman got their first taste of playing together at the professional level with the Redskins last weekend. 
news

Washington Redskins Morning Clips: 5/15

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Redskins on Tuesday, May 15, 2018.
news

Ryan Kerrigan Hosts 13th Annual Leukemia Golf Classic

Redskins outside linebacker Ryan Kerrigan returned to Lansdowne Resort in Leesburg, Va., on Monday for the 13th-annual Leukemia Golf Classic, joined by many of his teammates, coaches and team officials. 
news

Redskins' 2018 Draft Class, College Free Agent Signings Assigned Numbers

The Washington Redskins' eight-man draft class along with 14 college free agent signings have been assigned jersey numbers prior to their participation in offseason workouts.
news

With Focus On 'Little Things,' Daron Payne Experiences NFL For The First Time

The Washington Redskins' first round pick in the 2018 NFL Draft got a sample of the coaching he'll receive from Jim Tomsula during this past weekend's rookie minicamp.
Advertising