Montgomery, Mitchell, Alridge Among Five Released





The Redskins have released defensive tackle Anthony Montgomery, wide receivers Marko Mitchell and James Robinson and running backs Anthony Alridge and P.J. Hill, the team announced on Monday.

The Redskins loaded up with veteran players at defensive tackle, wide receiver and running back this offseason and roster space was needed after the Redskins signed undrafted rookie free agents following the NFL Draft.

Montgomery is the most notable name of the Redskins released.

Montgomery joined the Redskins as a fifth-round draft choice in 2006 and played in 41 games, with 22 starts, the last four years. He posted 93 tackles, three sacks and two fumble recoveries.

His playing time decreased in recent years, though. He played in just six games in 2009, serving as a backup.

Mitchell was a 2009 seventh-round draft choice of the Redskins.