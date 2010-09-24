Moore Ready to Return to Action





Safety Kareem Moore is expected to return to the lineup on Sunday against the St. Louis Rams.

Moore has been sidelined since the second week of preseason with a knee injury.

Moore, who has practiced fully this week, said his knee feels "100 percent" healthy.

"I think I'll be a little rusty, but I'll just have to go in there and clean it off," Moore said. "It's kind of like training camp all over again. I just have to go out there and work hard."

It's uncertain if Moore or Reed Doughty will draw the starting assignment against the Rams. Doughty has started the last two games.

Moore is beginning his third NFL season.

A 2008 sixth-round draft pick out of Nicholls State, Moore was on his way to earning a starting job in preseason when he suffered the knee injury.

"I'm anxious to go out there," he said with a smile. "I can't wait to get that first hit. Give me a stat, give me a tackle."

Head coach Mike Shanahan said that Moore had a good week of practice.

"I am looking forward to him playing," Shanahan said. "He has been hurt for quite a long time now. He did a great job through our OTAs and our summer conditioning program. I'm hoping that he comes back and plays at a high level."

Meantime, fellow safety Chris Horton was limited in practice this week due to an ankle injury and his status for the Rams game is uncertain.

Horton's absence would be a loss to the Redskins' kick and punt coverage units, Shanahan said.

Horton was credited with five special teams tackles in last Sunday's game vs. Houston. He has seven special teams tackles in just two games.