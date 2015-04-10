More From Sean Taylor's Induction Into The Miami Sports Hall Of Fame

For more from the team, including exclusive videos, photos and written content, be sure to "like" the Redskins' Official Facebook page.

As some of the school's greatest athletes and coaches were being introduced for their athletic achievements with an induction into the Miami Sports Hall of Fame, Sean Taylor, the former Miami Hurricane and Washington Redskin who was killed in 2007, received a standing ovation from a capacity crowd.

His father, Pedro Taylor, admitted he was "very excited" and thankful to be present for his son's induction.

"One step at a time, one minute at a time, you take it all in," Taylor said Thursday evening via The Miami Herald. "With all these great Hall of Famers tonight, they'll make it easy for me. There's so much to be happy and appreciative about here. It's all about the U."

Taylor was one of the greatest college football players on some of the best teams in history.

As a true freshman in 2001, he appeared in 10 games, helping Miami to a perfect record following a 37-14 victory over Nebraska in the BCS National Championship Game.

In 2002, Taylor was selected as a first-team All-Big East safety, as he was third on the team in tackles (85) while leading the team in passes defensed (15) and interceptions (four).

During the 2003 season – his last with Miami – Taylor earned first-team All-American honors along with being named Big East Conference Player of the Year.

Taylor ranked first nationally that year with 10 interceptions.

Jonathan Vilma, who played alongside Taylor on those potent teams and was also being inducted into the Miami Sports Hall of Fame, gave a special shout out to the former Redskin during his portion of the ceremony.