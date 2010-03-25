Moss Sees Potential In Shanahan's Offense





Santana Moss prefers to spend his offseasons at his home in Miami.

No surprise there.

Moss, like many former University of Miami standouts in the NFL, feels a strong connection to his hometown.

This offseason is different, though.

Even in mid-March, he feels an obligation to be at Redskins Park in Ashburn, Va., learning the new offense and working out with teammates.

"I might stay down [in Miami] one year, I might not, but this was a year that I felt like I needed to be around with the new staff and new coaches," Moss said after wrapping up the second week of off-season workouts. "You want to learn everything.

"I don't want to be away from the learning sessions that we have as far as the receivers, picking up the plays and learning the new formations and stuff like that. I just wanted to be here just so I can get ahead on some of the stuff that I might miss out on if I wasn't here."

Moss turns 31 on June 1, and he is entering into a new chapter in his career.

He remains the Redskins' top wide receiver--as he has since he joined the team in 2005--and a threat to score every time he touches the football. Last season, he led the Redskins in receptions with 70 for 902 yards and three touchdowns.

Prior to the start of off-season workouts on March 15, Moss talked with Houston Texans wide receiver Andre Johnson about new Redskins offensive coordinator Kyle Shanahan.

Moss and Johnson were teammates at the University of Miami and remain close friends.

Shanahan coached Johnson, a four-time Pro Bowler, in Houston the last four years.

Moss said he is "thrilled" to work with Shanahan, the son of Redskins head coach Mike Shanahan.

Moss has worked in a variety of offenses, including the West Coast-based system that Kyle Shanahan employs.