My Cause, My Cleats: Stories Behind The Causes 

Dec 10, 2020 at 05:18 PM
by Kyle Stackpole & Zach Selby
NoNameButTeam
Bid on the Washington Football Team's "No Name But Team" cleats benefiting the Washington Football Charitable Foundation.

The 2020 season marks the fifth year the Washington Football Team is participating in the NFL's "My Cause, My Cleats" initiative.

In Monday's upset of the Pittsburgh Steelers, select Washington players, coaches and executives wore custom-designed cleats representing numerous non-profit organizations to bring awareness to causes they are passionate about.

The Washington Football Charitable Foundation is currently auctioning off the cleats, with all proceeds benefiting the player's charity of choice. Fans can bid for the cleats, HERE (bidding available through Friday, Dec. 11).

Ahead of the Week 13 showdown with the Steelers, head coach Ron Rivera, Senior Vice President of Player Development Doug Williams and others discussed the causes they chose to support, the stories behind those causes and how their cleats carry out the message they are trying to get across.

For more information on all of the Washington players and coaches participating, visit washingtonfootball.com/community/my-cause-my-cleats/.

2020MCMC_LandingPage_GiveBackPromo(2560x1150)

Ron Rivera -- American Cancer Society

2020MCMC_RonRivera_Website(2560x1440)

Head coach Ron Rivera knows the physical, mental and financial cost of battling cancer because he has been through it. He was diagnosed with squamous cell carcinoma, which is a type of skin cancer, in August, and coached through seven weeks of proton radiation and chemotherapy. His final cancer treatment came the Monday after Washington's first blowout win over the Dallas Cowboys on Oct. 25.

"For people to have to basically pay a small fortune to survive, I think there's something wrong with that," Rivera said. "So, I really think we need to have a medical system in play that will help in terms of paying these medical bills."

Rivera brought more awareness to this matter by supporting the American Cancer Society as a part of the NFL's "My Cause, My Cleats" campaign. (You can still bid on Rivera's game-worn shoes, HERE.)

All of the proceeds from the "Rivera Strong" t-shirts will also go towards the American Cancer Society, Rivera said. Coaches and players debuted the apparel before Washington's Week 4 game against the Baltimore Ravens.

"The money that's raised goes directly to help in the battle against cancers," Rivera said. "They touch everything from childhood cancer to adult cancers, and it's not just about the research but about helping the people who are going through this battle against cancer."

Doug Williams -- National Museum of African American History and Culture

2020MCMC_DougWilliams_Website(2560x1440)

Having grown up during the civil rights movement, Senior Vice President of Player Development Doug Williams understands what Black people have endured in their fight for racial justice. And with social unrest reaching a boiling point earlier this year, Williams believes it is important as ever to bring awareness to these struggles.

That's why Williams, the first Black NFL quarterback to start and win a Super Bowl, chose to support the National Museum of African American History and Culture as a part of the NFL's "My Cause, My Cleats" campaign. (You can still bid on Williams' shoes, HERE.)

"I can remember growing up, looking at stuff on the black and white TV when they would stick dogs on them and put the water hoses on them, beating them down, it just came back to memory," Williams said. "So, it was easy to make the African American Museum a place that you want to donate to."

Williams first visited the museum, located along the National Mall in Washington D.C., with his wife and two of his daughters last summer. The collections and exhibits brought back so many memories, Williams said, about what Black people have gone through over the years and what they continue to go through.

Williams was not the only one to support the museum, either; joining him were safety Kam Curl, wide receivers Antonio Gandy-Golden and Dontrelle Inman and running backs Bryce Love and J.D. McKissic.

"With all of the things that I've seen in that museum," Williams said, "I thought it was fitting to be able to donate something to that museum other than what's already in there."

Terry McLaurin -- Boys & Girls Club of America

2020MCMC_TerryMcLaurin_Website(2560x1440)

Terry McLaurin might be a top 10 wide receiver on the field, but he thinks of himself as a big kid. Kids are the future, McLaurin said, and they hold a special place in his heart. That's why he chose to support the Boys and Girls Club of America for this year's "My Cause, My Cleats" campaign. (You can bid on McLaurin's cleats, HERE.)

"The Boys and Girls Club is something I decided to have on my cleats because kids are near and dear to my heart," McLaurin said, "and I just want to impact kids in a positive manner, whatever their dreams and aspirations are."

That sentiment falls in line with the Boys and Girls Club of America's mission, which is to enable all young people to reach their full potential. It's a goal they have accomplished, as 88% of Club teens expect to complete some form of post-secondary education, according to the organization's website.

McLaurin said kids don't have the same appreciation for money as adults, but what they do value is time spent with them.

"If you can give your time and your effort and your wisdom to them, that's even better than the money," McLaurin said.

Montez Sweat -- BREM Foundation

2020MCMC_MontezSweat_Website(2560x1440)

Defensive end Montez Sweat wants to help save lives, so joined four of his teammates by supporting the Brem Foundation to Defeat Breast Cancer was an easy decision for him. (You can bid on Sweat's cleat, HERE.)

The Brem Foundation's mission is to "find curable breast cancer through expert education about early detection, access to diagnostic tests for women in need, and physician training." It is supported in that effort by the Washington Football Team, which has also partnered with the American Cancer Society and the Zeta Foundation, and its "THINK-PINK®" initiative to battle a deadly disease that will affect 1 in 8 women over the course of their lifetime.

"It's definitely a great foundation," Sweat said. "If you can detect some stuff early, you can actually save some lives, so I'm big on that."

PHOTOS: 2020 My Cause, My Cleats

Check out the 2020 My Cause My Cleats photos from the player's favorite causes. Bid now to win your favorite cleats!

Bid on Antonio Gibson's cleats benefiting the Lupus Foundation of America here.
1 / 43

Bid on Antonio Gibson's cleats benefiting the Lupus Foundation of America here.

Bid on Brandon Scherff's cleats benefiting the Aiming For a Cure Foundation here
2 / 43

Bid on Brandon Scherff's cleats benefiting the Aiming For a Cure Foundation here

Bid on Cole Holcomb's cleats benefiting the Thumbs Up Mission here.
3 / 43

Bid on Cole Holcomb's cleats benefiting the Thumbs Up Mission here.

Bid on Aaron Colvin's cleats benefiting the TS3 Foundation here.
4 / 43

Bid on Aaron Colvin's cleats benefiting the TS3 Foundation here.

Bid on Cam Sims' cleats benefiting the Community Justice Exchange here.
5 / 43

Bid on Cam Sims' cleats benefiting the Community Justice Exchange here.

Bid on Danny Johnson's cleats benefiting the Brem Foundation here.
6 / 43

Bid on Danny Johnson's cleats benefiting the Brem Foundation here.

Bid on Cole Luke's cleats here benefiting the American Cancer Society and Black Lives Matter Global Network Foundation, Inc.
7 / 43

Bid on Cole Luke's cleats here benefiting the American Cancer Society and Black Lives Matter Global Network Foundation, Inc.

Bid on Bryce Love's cleats benefiting the National Museum of African American History & Culture here.
8 / 43

Bid on Bryce Love's cleats benefiting the National Museum of African American History & Culture here.

Bid on Dontrelle Inman's cleats benefiting the National Museum of African American History & Culture here.
9 / 43

Bid on Dontrelle Inman's cleats benefiting the National Museum of African American History & Culture here.

Bid on Fabian Moreau's cleats benefiting the Alzheimers Association here.
10 / 43

Bid on Fabian Moreau's cleats benefiting the Alzheimers Association here.

Bid on Dustin Hopkins' cleats benefiting Loads of Love here
11 / 43

Bid on Dustin Hopkins' cleats benefiting Loads of Love here

Bid on Daron Payne's cleats benefiting the Jimmie Hale Mission here.
12 / 43

Bid on Daron Payne's cleats benefiting the Jimmie Hale Mission here.

Bid on Antonio Gandy-Golden's cleats benefiting the National Museum of African American History & Culture here.
13 / 43

Bid on Antonio Gandy-Golden's cleats benefiting the National Museum of African American History & Culture here.

Bid on James Smith-Williams' cleats benefiting Set the Expectation here.
14 / 43

Bid on James Smith-Williams' cleats benefiting Set the Expectation here.

Bid on J.D. McKissic's cleats benefiting the National Museum of African American History & Culture here
15 / 43

Bid on J.D. McKissic's cleats benefiting the National Museum of African American History & Culture here

Bid on Jeremy Sprinkle's cleats benefiting Autism Speaks here
16 / 43

Bid on Jeremy Sprinkle's cleats benefiting Autism Speaks here

Bid on Isiah Wright's cleats benefiting the American Cancer Society here.
17 / 43

Bid on Isiah Wright's cleats benefiting the American Cancer Society here.

Bid on Coach King's cleats benefiting the Women's Sports Foundation here
18 / 43

Bid on Coach King's cleats benefiting the Women's Sports Foundation here

Bid on Jared Norris' cleats benefiting the National Alliance on Mental Illness here.
19 / 43

Bid on Jared Norris' cleats benefiting the National Alliance on Mental Illness here.

Bid on Jimmy Moreland's cleats benefiting Mothers Against Drunk Driving here
20 / 43

Bid on Jimmy Moreland's cleats benefiting Mothers Against Drunk Driving here

Bid on Keith Ismael's cleats benefiting National Urban League here.
21 / 43

Bid on Keith Ismael's cleats benefiting National Urban League here.

Bid on Jonathan Allen's cleats benefiting Sasha Bruce Youthwork here.
22 / 43

Bid on Jonathan Allen's cleats benefiting Sasha Bruce Youthwork here.

LucasCornelius
23 / 43
Bid on Kamren Curl's cleats benefiting the National Museum of African American History & Culture here.
24 / 43

Bid on Kamren Curl's cleats benefiting the National Museum of African American History & Culture here.

Bid on Kyle Allen's cleats benefiting NEGU (Jessie Rees Foundation - Never Ever Give Up) here.
25 / 43

Bid on Kyle Allen's cleats benefiting NEGU (Jessie Rees Foundation - Never Ever Give Up) here.

Bid on the Washington Football Team's "No Name But Team" cleats benefiting the Washington Football Charitable Foundation.
26 / 43

Bid on the Washington Football Team's "No Name But Team" cleats benefiting the Washington Football Charitable Foundation.

Bid on Khaleke Hudson's cleats benefiting Black Lives Matter here.
27 / 43

Bid on Khaleke Hudson's cleats benefiting Black Lives Matter here.

Bid on Montez Sweat's cleats benefiting the Brem Foundation here.
28 / 43

Bid on Montez Sweat's cleats benefiting the Brem Foundation here.

Bid on Ronald Darby's cleats benefiting the Brem Foundation here.
29 / 43

Bid on Ronald Darby's cleats benefiting the Brem Foundation here.

Bid on Coach Rivera's cleats benefiting the American Cancer Society here.
30 / 43

Bid on Coach Rivera's cleats benefiting the American Cancer Society here.

Bid on Peyton Barber's cleats benefiting the Peyton Barber Foundation here.
31 / 43

Bid on Peyton Barber's cleats benefiting the Peyton Barber Foundation here.

Bid on Nick Sundberg's cleats benefiting Loads of Love here
32 / 43

Bid on Nick Sundberg's cleats benefiting Loads of Love here

Bid on Ross Pierschbacher's cleats benefiting the American Diabetes Association here.
33 / 43

Bid on Ross Pierschbacher's cleats benefiting the American Diabetes Association here.

Bid on Ryan Kerrigan's cleats benefiting the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society here
34 / 43

Bid on Ryan Kerrigan's cleats benefiting the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society here

Bid on the Washington Salute cleats benefiting USO-Metro here.
35 / 43

Bid on the Washington Salute cleats benefiting USO-Metro here.

Bid on the #RiveraStrong cleats benefiting the American Cancer Society here.
36 / 43

Bid on the #RiveraStrong cleats benefiting the American Cancer Society here.

ScottTurner
37 / 43
Bid on Steven Sims' cleats benefiting the Brem Foundation here.
38 / 43

Bid on Steven Sims' cleats benefiting the Brem Foundation here.

Bid on Wesley Martin's cleats benefiting Brave Breed Rescue Inc here.
39 / 43

Bid on Wesley Martin's cleats benefiting Brave Breed Rescue Inc here.

Bid on Troy Apke's cleats benefiting Wolf Trap Animal Rescue here.
40 / 43

Bid on Troy Apke's cleats benefiting Wolf Trap Animal Rescue here.

Bid on Terry McLaurin's cleats benefiting Boys and Girls Clubs of America here.
41 / 43

Bid on Terry McLaurin's cleats benefiting Boys and Girls Clubs of America here.

Bid on Tress Way's cleats benefiting Loads of Love here.
42 / 43

Bid on Tress Way's cleats benefiting Loads of Love here.

Bid on Weston Schweitzer's cleats benefiting 19 for Life here.
43 / 43

Bid on Weston Schweitzer's cleats benefiting 19 for Life here.

All of those who participated in My Cause, My Cleats include:

  • Kyle Allen (NEGU (Jessie Rees Foundation))
  • Jonathan Allen (Sasha Bruce Youthwork)
  • Troy Apke (Wolf Trap Animal Rescue)
  • Peyton Barber (Peyton Barber Foundation)
  • Jon Bostic (Multiple System Atrophy Coalition)
  • Geron Christian Sr. (Community Justice Exchange)
  • Cornelius Lucas (Community Justice Exchange)
  • Cam Sims (Community Justice Exchange)
  • Aaron Colvin (TSIII Foundation)
  • Kamren Curl (National Museum of African American History and Culture)
  • Antonio Gandy-Golden (National Museum of African American History and Culture)
  • Dontrelle Inman (National Museum of African American History and Culture)
  • Bryce Love (National Museum of African American History and Culture)
  • J.D. McKissic (National Museum of African American History and Culture)
  • Doug Williams (National Museum of African American History and Culture)
  • Ronald Darby (BREM Foundation)
  • Danny Johnson (BREM Foundation)
  • David Sharpe (BREM Foundation)
  • Steven Sims Jr. (BREM Foundation)
  • Montez Sweat (BREM Foundation)
  • Thomas Davis Sr. (Thomas Davis Defending Dreams Foundation)
  • Antonio Gibson (Lupus Foundation of America)
  • Cole Holcomb (Thumbs Up Mission)
  • Khaleke Hudson (Black Lives Matter)
  • Keith Ismael (National Urban League)
  • Ryan Kerrigan (Leukemia and Lymphoma Society)
  • Jennifer King (Women's Sports Foundation)
  • Ron Rivera (American Cancer Society)
  • Randy Jordan (American Cancer Society)
  • Scott Turner (American Cancer Society)
  • Drew Terrell (American Cancer Society
  • Cole Luke (American Cancer Society
  • Isaiah Wright (American Cancer Society)
  • American Cancer Society (American Cancer Society)
  • Wes Martin (Brave Breed Rescue Inc.)
  • Terry McLaurin (Boys & Girls Club of America)
  • Fabian Moreau (Alzheimer's Association
  • Jimmy Moreland (MADD (Mother's Against Drunk Driving))
  • Jared Norris (National Alliance on Mental Illness)
  • Daron Payne (Jimmie Hale Mission)
  • Ross Pierschbacher (American Diabetes Association)
  • Chase Roullier (Hogfarmers Inc. Charitable Foundation)
  • Brandon Scherff (Aiming for a Cure Foundation)
  • Wes Schweitzer(19 For Life)
  • James Smith-Williams (#SetTheExpectation)
  • Jeremy Sprinkle (Autism Speaks)
  • Dustin Hopkins (Washington Charitable Foundation Loads of Love)
  • Nick Sundberg (Washington Charitable Foundation Loads of Love)
  • Tress Way (Washington Charitable Foundation Loads of Love)
  • Chase Young (The American Civil Liberties Union)

Check out all of the players' cleats and learn more about their charitable causes, HERE.

