My Cause, My Cleats: Stories Behind The Causes 

Having grown up during the civil rights movement, Senior Vice President of Player Development Doug Williams understands what Black people have endured in their fight for racial justice. And with social unrest reaching a boiling point earlier this year, Williams believes it is important as ever to bring awareness to these struggles.

That's why Williams, the first Black NFL quarterback to start and win a Super Bowl, chose to support the National Museum of African American History and Culture as a part of the NFL's "My Cause, My Cleats" campaign. (You can still bid on Williams' shoes, HERE.)

"I can remember growing up, looking at stuff on the black and white TV when they would stick dogs on them and put the water hoses on them, beating them down, it just came back to memory," Williams said. "So, it was easy to make the African American Museum a place that you want to donate to."

Williams first visited the museum, located along the National Mall in Washington D.C., with his wife and two of his daughters last summer. The collections and exhibits brought back so many memories, Williams said, about what Black people have gone through over the years and what they continue to go through.