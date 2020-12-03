Jennifer King Supports Women's Sports Foundation During NFL's 'My Cause, My Cleats' Campaign

Still, coaching football was the path she wanted to pursue. It started off with her coaching middle school teams with her friends. Later on, she decided she wanted to take coaching football more seriously, so she went to one of the NFL's career forums for women who wanted to pursue coaching. That's where she met Rivera, who invited her to work with the Carolina Panthers' wide receivers during rookie minicamp in 2018.

"I was super excited for those two days," King said. "I kept getting invited back. I thought it was going to be two days, and then [Rivera] was like, 'We'll have the regular minicamp if you want to come back.' I kind of just kept going from there."

When Rivera became Washington's head coach, he decided to add King to his new coaching staff.

"Jennifer is a bright young coach and will be a great addition to our staff," Rivera said via press release. "Her familiarity with my expectations as a coach and my firsthand knowledge of her work ethic and preparation were big factors in bringing her to [Washington]."

King's days are now filled with assisting Randy Jordan with Washington's running backs and preparing for each week's game. She even tries to prepare for the following week's opponent when she has time. King owes the opportunity to the Women's Sports Foundation, and that's why she wants to show her appreciation in any way she can.