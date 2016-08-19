Nate Sudfeld Using Preseason To Learn Teammates' Preferences

In the NFL, though, building a rapport with teammates -- especially as third-team quarterback -- can be difficult.

But Sudfeld has been using the little downtime he's had over the last few weeks to get in sync with the team's younger wide receivers.

While in Richmond for training camp and then in the hotel the night before his preseason debut, he gathered teammates in his room to go over plays.

"We're all in a group chat and Nate hits us up when one of us feels we need to watch film and we make it happen," said rookie wide receiver Dez Stewart, who signed with Washington on July 18. "Fix the mistakes and get out there and make it better on the field."

Sudfeld would explain what goes through his mind pre-snap and then as the play develops.

"I'll be like, 'Hey, on this route, I'm expecting you to be here. So if you can go nine steps, break it in and I'll put it on the money if you get right there,'" Sudfeld said. "They'll say, 'On this one, this signal looks weird. Can you make it more like this?' Just constant communication, just trying to get better."

As a sixth-round rookie behind Kirk Cousins and Colt McCoy, Sudfeld isn't expected to see much if any playing time during the regular season, so the preseason slate will be his best opportunity over the coming months to adjust to the speed of the NFL game.