Needed During Stretch Run, Rookies Finding Ways To Stay Balanced

After spending the first three games of the season on the inactive list, Fuller has appeared in eight straight games and is the team's top nickel corner.

"I don't think it's too much physically, mentally you just got to keep on pushing," Fuller said. "For me I didn't have to go through so much during the training, offseason things like that. No excuses whatsoever."

Kelley, meanwhile, had to fight and claw his way to earn a spot on the active roster after going undrafted out of Tulane.

He never really assumed a lead back role for the Green Wave and even played some fullback during his college career. But he did enough to at least warrant a look to see if he could provide something for the roster.

"We got him in here – as we got a lot of the rookie free agents in here – we worked him out in the rookie OTAs, and we thought enough of him to keep him on the roster and bring him to training camp, and he did some great things in training camp," Gruden said. "First of all, he picked up the offense extremely well. That's step one, you have got to be smart enough to play in the National Football League. I don't care how skilled you are – so that was step one. Then step two, how he runs – what's his vision like. Then step three is ball security, pass protection, and then run after contact, which you can't tell until you get him in the preseason games where you're going live. That's where we saw him really doing a good job after contact – getting those extra two, three, four yards."

Kelley eventually worked his way up the running back hierarchy and into the No. 3 running back role for the regular season opener.

The 24-year-old would be used sparingly during the first quarter of the season, not recording a single carry during the first two months before a 45-yard run against the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 6 turned heads.

Now he's the Redskins' No. 1 back, supplanting Matt Jones for the spot.

"I don't know, like sometimes I'm feel I'm about to hit the wall that they talk about, I really don't know what it is, I guess it's just crashing," Kelley said. "But when I get out there and start playing football I just forget all about it."

Then there's Su'a Cravens, a sparkplug for the defense whenever he's out on the field. He had the game-winning interception against the New York Giants in Week 3 and also had a key sack against the Cincinnati Bengals late in regulation of that game to force overtime.

"He's constant juice, but it's always directed at getting better and mastering his craft," defensive coordinator Joe Barry said. "He loves football. He loves working at it. He loves practicing. So my stance on Su'a has not changed. I'm very excited about him. I think he's got an incredibly bright future just because he's a really good football player, but he's a football player that likes football, he likes to work at it. He wants to get better. He's going to force himself to get better."