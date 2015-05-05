News | Washington Football Team - WashingtonFootball.com

New Draft Picks Already Working Out

May 05, 2015 at 09:44 AM
/assets/images/imported/WAS/photos/2016-Photos/kring-2016-headshot.jpg
Jake Kring-Schreifels

Managing Editor

RELATED LINKS:
--Redskins Players 'Treat Themselves' With Pedicures
--Crowder's Unique Bond With Younger Brother

For more from the team, including exclusive videos, photos and written content, be sure to "like" the Redskins' Official Facebook page.

Linebacker Preston Smith still has some time until he meets his new teammates at Redskins Park but that doesn't mean he isn't getting ready for the season like everyone else.

After one of his workouts at the Mississippi State facility, he posted this Instagram video (above) tracking down a football pop fly he threw to himself, showing off hands that general manager Scot McCloughan said "might be the best on the team."

McCloughan may have been referring to Smith's ability to push off blocks -- or not, if he's able to keep doing this.

"You know, that's the one thing that drew us to him was his athleticism," head coach Jay Gruden said last week. "When you watch him work out, he's got smooth hips. Very good athlete, fluid. You know, he can drop into coverage, he caught the ball like a tight end at his pro day. You know, very athletic, so I don't think that'll be hard for him."

Also, check out the Redskins shorts already. 

Spencer-One-Hand.JPG

While Smith might have the best hands, what about sixth-round draft pick Evan Spencer's hand, singular?

That's right. Here's a still from his latest Instagram video post, which features him working out inside, making one-handed catches from a passing machine look scarily easy.

Gruden is also excited to see how his physicality will translate to the NFL, not even mentioning his soft hand(s).

"He's big, he's fast, he's physical," Gruden said of Spencer. " He's going to be a demon on special teams. He's going to make it hard on everybody to make a move with him but I think he's going to be here for a while just because of his mental makeup. He's a heck of a person. He's going to work extremely hard and when you have a guy who's that big and that fast, loves the competition, loves to play the special teams, loves to block safeties and corners and all that, you'll find a spot for him on the football team."

.

.

.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Papa John's Redskins Touchdown Special

You can get one free topping at local Papa John's locations today after the Redskins scored one touchdown against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium on Dec. 29.
news

Former Redskins QB Sammy Baugh Named To NFL 100 All-Time Team

Baugh was a three-time first-team All-Pro over 16 seasons with the Redskins from 1937-1952
news

Papa John's Redskins Touchdown Special

You can get five free toppings at local Papa John's locations today after the Redskins scored five touchdowns against the New York Giants at FedExField on Dec. 22.
news

Papa John's Redskins Touchdown Special

You can get three free toppings at local Papa John's locations today after the Redskins scored three touchdowns against the Philadelphia Eagles at FedExField on Dec. 15.
news

Papa John's Redskins Touchdown Special

You can get two free toppings at local Papa John's locations today after the Redskins scored two touchdowns against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field on Dec. 8.

news

Papa John's Redskins Touchdown Special

You can get six free toppings at local Papa John's locations today after the Redskins scored three touchdowns against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium on Dec. 1.

news

Redskins And Easterns Automotive Group Present Matilde Ramirez With $10K Check For Work As A Caregiver

When Saul Ramirez was diagnosed with a rare form of cancer, his mother dropped everything to be with her son. The Redskins heard her story and decided to give her a little help.
news

Redskins Personally Deliver Hurricane Relief Supplies To The Bahamas

Second-year corner Adonis Alexander represented the team in the Bahamas on Thursday, distributing supplies to aid in the relief efforts following Hurricane Dorian. 
news

Rewarding Moments In Redskins History: Remembering The 'Seat Cushion Game' 

The Redskins beat the Falcons in the playoffs in 1992 on their way to a Super Bowl victory. Fans couldn't help but celebrate by throwing seat cushions.

news

Player Ratings For Redskins In 'Madden NFL 19' Unveiled

Find out how Washington's roster stacks up in the "Madden NFL 19," which launches on Aug. 10 nationwide.
news

Jonathan Allen Celebrates His Wedding Back In Alabama

The Redskins second-year defensive lineman journeyed back to Bryant-Denny Stadium with his wife Hannah Franklin Allen. 
news

Derrius Guice Checks In With Second-Highest Rookie Running Back Rating In 'Madden 19'

The prized second-round pick in the 2018 NFL Draft is coming to Washington seeking the opportunity to be a game-changing player. 
Advertising