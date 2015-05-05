New Draft Picks Already Working Out

For more from the team, including exclusive videos, photos and written content, be sure to "like" the Redskins' Official Facebook page.

Linebacker Preston Smith still has some time until he meets his new teammates at Redskins Park but that doesn't mean he isn't getting ready for the season like everyone else.

After one of his workouts at the Mississippi State facility, he posted this Instagram video (above) tracking down a football pop fly he threw to himself, showing off hands that general manager Scot McCloughan said "might be the best on the team."

McCloughan may have been referring to Smith's ability to push off blocks -- or not, if he's able to keep doing this.

"You know, that's the one thing that drew us to him was his athleticism," head coach Jay Gruden said last week. "When you watch him work out, he's got smooth hips. Very good athlete, fluid. You know, he can drop into coverage, he caught the ball like a tight end at his pro day. You know, very athletic, so I don't think that'll be hard for him."