Heinicke's strides come from mixture of accuracy, poise and moxie

To head coach Ron Rivera, Heinicke's performance in Sunday's victory, Washington's second straight as it tries to pull back to .500, shows just how far the quarterback has come.

"I think the biggest thing he is doing is he is starting to see things," Rivera said Sunday afternoon. "He is starting to see what he needs to see. He is throwing the windows he needs to throw."

The windows Heinicke saw against the Panthers were tight. Carolina's 173 passing yards allowed per game was the best in the NFL, and while the game plan didn't require him to make too many pass attempts, he still needed to make them count.

That box score will show that Heinicke completed 16-of-22 passes for a completion rate of 72.7%, which ranked seventh-best in Week 11. That doesn't quite speak to how well he played, though. His three touchdowns tell a better version of that story. On his first of the day -- a six-yard pass to Cam Sims -- Heinicke fit the ball between two defenders, both of which were inches from intercepting it.