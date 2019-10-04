Newly Promoted Cam Sims Looks To Make The Most Of His First Opportunity

Standing at 6-foot-5, Sims is the tallest of the Redskins' receivers. Sims has worked hard over the past four weeks and is excited for his opportunity.

"I'm just ready to go to work now, take it day by day, whatever falls I'm ready," said Sims.

Sims has had the opportunity to get practice reps at both the X and Z receiver roles. Playing several roles has helped Sims learn new tricks of the trade at the receiver position. The experience of playing a variety of receiver positions makes him more versatile and allows the coaching staff to utilize him in a variety of all over the field.

"He has great knowledge of knowing both positions, really all three," Gruden said.