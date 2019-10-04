News | Washington Football Team - WashingtonFootball.com

Newly Promoted Cam Sims Looks To Make The Most Of His First Opportunity

Oct 04, 2019 at 04:32 PM
Jacob Steinberg

Contributing Writer

Cam_Sims_Catch

Second-year wide receiver Cam Sims has an opportunity to make an impact Sunday against the defending Super Bowl champion New England Patriots after spending the first quarter of the season on the practice squad.

The Redskins announced the release of wide receiver Robert Davis and Sims' promotion to the 53-man roster earlier this week. Sims was a standout performer throughout training camp and continues to impress the coaching staff through the early portion of the season in practice.

"I think, just overall, the full body of work, really I think Cam [Sims] has put in some good work out here at practice." said head coach Jay Gruden. "He's made some splash plays running scout team, and I thought it was time for him to get an opportunity."

Rookie wide receiver Terry McLaurin is still dealing with a nagging hamstring injury and is listed as questionable for Sunday's game. With McLaurin's status unknown, other members of the wide receiver group will need to step up against the NFL's best defense. The Patriots are leading the league in every major defensive statistical category.

Sims_Practice

Standing at 6-foot-5, Sims is the tallest of the Redskins' receivers. Sims has worked hard over the past four weeks and is excited for his opportunity.

"I'm just ready to go to work now, take it day by day, whatever falls I'm ready," said Sims.

Sims has had the opportunity to get practice reps at both the X and Z receiver roles. Playing several roles has helped Sims learn new tricks of the trade at the receiver position. The experience of playing a variety of receiver positions makes him more versatile and allows the coaching staff to utilize him in a variety of all over the field.

"He has great knowledge of knowing both positions, really all three," Gruden said.

However, the biggest thing that Sims has learned and improved upon are his releases, specifically at the top of his routes. Playing against a physical secondary with the cornerback tandem of Stephon Gilmore and J.C. Jackson, beating press coverage will be crucial.

Related Links

Cam_Sims_Point

"Doing the practice squad, I'm just working on different things," Sims said. "Doing different techniques, trying stuff and seeing which one worked and which ones didn't work."

As a member of the practice squad, Sims primary role has been playing on the scout team and acting as the opponent's top receiver. Playing on the scout team has provided Sims the opportunity to get valuable reps against the first-team defense.

"Just getting the defense ready. For Philly I was Alshon Jeffrey, I was really just the scout team guy," Sims said. "I just used what they wanted me to run. Of course, last couple of weeks I've been going against [Landon Collins], [Quinton Dunbar], [Fabian Moreau], [Josh Norman]. You can't help but get better, so I just want to thank them for making me better."

Related Content

news

With another chance to get on the field, Jeremy Reaves isn't taking anything for granted

Reaves was dealt a heartbreaking blow when he found out he was getting cut after training camp. He's spent the past three months learning on the practice squad, and now he's ready to make another impact.
news

3 players to watch in Washington's next NFC East showdown

The Washington Football Team heads north to face the Philadelphia Eagles in an NFC East game. Here are three players who could have pivotal roles in the Week 15 matchup. 
news

Rivera: Heinicke practiced well on Wednesday, 'didn't seem to have any issues'

Head coach Ron Rivera was encouraged by what he saw from the Washington Football Team's starting quarterback during Wednesday's practice.
news

Toney plans to make the most of his expanded role

Toney, a seventh-round pick, will be asked to take on more responsibilities going forward, and he's ready to take on the challenge.
news

Scouting the Eagles | 4 things to know about Philadelphia

The Washington Football Team is headed to Philadelphia for their second straight NFC East matchup. 
news

Washington vs. Eagles preview | Taking on a top rushing attack

The Washington Football gears up for its second straight NFC East matchup against the Philadelphia Eagles. Here's everything you need to know about the game, presented by Ticketmaster, the official ticketing partner of the Washington Football Team.
news

Costly turnovers serve as harsh lessons for Washington

Washington turned over the ball four times against Dallas. The Cowboys turned them into 17 points, a win and a stronger hold on the NFC East.
news

Reaction Roundup from Washington's Week 14 loss to Dallas

Washington Football Team head coach Ron Rivera and seven players addressed the media following Washington's 27-20 loss to the Dallas Cowboys. Here's a closer look at their press conferences.
news

Numbers to know after Washington's loss to Dallas

The Washington Football Team was dealt a 27-20 loss by the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday. Here are some numbers to know from Washington's first defeat since October.
news

5 takeaways from Washington's loss to the Cowboys

The Washington Football returns to FedExField for Week 14 and fell to the Dallas Cowboys despite a late comeback, 27-20. Here are five takeaways from the loss. 
news

Washington Football Team vs. Cowboys inactives, Week 14

The Washington Football Team has announced these players as inactive for its Week 14 game against the Dallas Cowboys.
news

McLaurin anticipates fun matchup with Trevon Diggs

McLaurin and Diggs will meet for the second time when the Washington Football Team plays the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday.
Advertising