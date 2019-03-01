News And Notes From Friday At The 2019 NFL Combine

--NFL Network analyst Bucky Brooks told Redskins.com this week that the Redskins should be looking for some upgrades at the skill positions on offense. They have lots of options, especially as they get into the second and third rounds of the draft, at both wide receiver and tight end.

"There's not many wide receivers who are tier one that I would say are slam-dunk, blue-chip players that play wide receiver," Brooks cautioned. "But there are a number of what I would call playmakers, in the second or third round."

--That could include Ole Miss wide receiver D.K. Metcalf, who had viral acclaim recently when he posted an Instagram photo with Ole Miss teammate and fellow wide receiver A.J. Brown showing off their muscles. The most intriguing thing with him on Friday? Of all the 15-minute interviews, Metcalf said the Redskins were the team that stood out the most, primarily for their attention to detail when watching film. He loved getting feedback from head coach Jay Gruden as they watched his old games, specifically about getting in and out of breaks, and believes Gruden is a "perfectionist" when it comes to watching the tape.

--Tight end is also a position the Redskins could potentially address in the draft, as uncertainty looms for the group. Alabama's Irv Smith could be another dynamic pass-catcher that fits the Jordan Reed mold, and coincidentally he said Friday that he models his game after Washington's star tight end. He also appreciates that former teammates Jonathan Allen and Daron Payne have been able to do at the NFL level.