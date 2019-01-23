News And Notes From The 2019 Senior Bowl, Day 1

--The most notable event Tuesday wasn't about the prospects, but from a 17-minute press conference from Redskins team president Bruce Allen. In between the North and South practice sessions, he spoke with local media about a variety of concerns, from quarterback Alex Smith to the fan base. "I appreciate the love and care from all of our fans that have reached out to him, and NFL players from around the league with this injury," Allen said. "It's a tough thing for him and his family, and all the care has helped him quite a bit. We'll see where it goes, we're optimistic. If anyone can come back its Alex. I'm sure he wanted to shoot hoops at the game yesterday but we'll see."

Allen also briefly mentioned the structure of the front office, which hasn't had a general manager since Scot McCloughan. "We have a lot of confidence in Doug [Williams] and his staff, with Alex [Santos] running the pro department, and Kyle [Smith] running the college department," Allen said. "Doug doesn't want to negotiate contracts, that's not his forte'. He's a great leader of men, and he's got a super eye for talent, so we feel comfortable with our department right now."

We'll have more from Allen's press conference the rest of the week.