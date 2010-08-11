News | Washington Football Team - WashingtonFootball.com

News & Notes: Brown, Kelly Ruled Out of Preseason Opener

Aug 11, 2010 at 09:40 AM
139414.jpg


Right tackle Jammal Brown and wide receiver Malcolm Kelly are sidelined for this Friday's preseason opener against the Buffalo Bills.

Brown remains slowed by hip soreness. He underwent hip surgery last year when he was with the New Orleans Saints and spent the season on injured reserve.

During Tuesday's practice, Brown participated in some drills but gave way to backup Stephon Heyer during 11-on-11 work.

"He's getting closer," head coach Mike Shanahan said. "I would anticipate him being able to go after the game, either Sunday or Monday. He's getting treatment and he's feeling better."

Fourth-year lineman Stephon Heyer is expected to draw the start in place of Brown.

Kelly has been sidelined with a hamstring injury since the second day of training camp.

He continues to work with athletic trainers on the sidelines during practice.

"He's trying to get that hamstring strong," Shanahan said. "We wouldn't put him in that situation to play this quickly. Hopefully he'll be able to go next week as well."

Kelly's absence gives some other young wide receievers -- such as Terrence Austin and Anthony Armstrong -- an opportunity for playing time in the preseason opener.

Meantime, Shanahan reported that running back Clinton Portis has a mild groin injury and Richard Bartel tweaked his hamstring.

Their injuries are not believed to be serious.

-- HEYER OPPORTUNITY

With Brown sidelined, Stephon Heyer is expected to draw the starting assignment at right tackle.

Heyer, who started all 16 games for the Redskins last season, has served as the primary backup at right tackle during camp.

He has alternated between left and right tackle in his four-year career.

"Stephon's got some good playing experience," Mike Shanahan said. "He is picking up our offense fairly quickly. And when one guy goes down, he gets a chance to show us what he can do. He's done a good job."

Asked if Heyer has the athleticism required for the zone blocking scheme, Shanahan replied: "Yeah. He's a bigger guy. He's long-armed. He weighs a lot. He's tall, and very seldom do you get a guy that big with that type of athletic ability.

"And we'll get a chance to see him if he can zone block and do the things we ask him to do. It's a little quick to say if he can or he can't, but I like what I've seen."

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Redskins-Eagles Monday Stats Pack

A list of stats and notes from the Washington Redskins' 32-27 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles, presented by BDO by the Numbers, as compiled by Redskins Public Relations.
news

Rewarding Moments In Redskins History: Broncos No Match In Super Bowl XXII

In today's Rewarding Moments In Redskins History presented by Maryland Lottery My Lottery Rewards, we look back at the Redskins' 42-10 domination over the Denver Broncos in Super Bowl XXII.
news

Rewarding Moments In Redskins History: Redskins Send Eight To Pro Bowl Following Super Bowl Victory

In today's Rewarding Moments In Redskins History presented by Maryland Lottery My Lottery Rewards, we look back at the Redskins sending eight players to the Pro Bowl after their Super Bowl XXVI victory.
news

Rewarding Moments In Redskins History: Clinton Portis Does It All In Win Over Lions

In today's Rewarding Moments In Redskins History presented by Maryland Lottery My Lottery Rewards, we look back at Clinton Portis' starring role – throwing and running – in a win over the Detroit Lions.
news

Troy Apke Eager To Show Off Speed, Refine His Technique

The Redskins' fourth-round pick is looking forward to making his mark on special teams and continuing to progress as a safety under the tutelage of Torrian Gray. 
news

Redskins' 90-Man Roster Review: Offense

With OTAs beginning next week at the Inova Sports Performance Center at Redskins Park in Loudoun County, Va., here's a look at the offensive players currently on the roster.
news

Washington Redskins Morning Clips: 5/16

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Redskins on Wednesday, May 16, 2018.
news

Together Again, Tim Settle And Greg Stroman Begin Life With The Redskins

Teammates in high school, then in college, and now in the NFL, Tim Settle and Greg Stroman got their first taste of playing together at the professional level with the Redskins last weekend. 
news

Washington Redskins Morning Clips: 5/15

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Redskins on Tuesday, May 15, 2018.
news

Ryan Kerrigan Hosts 13th Annual Leukemia Golf Classic

Redskins outside linebacker Ryan Kerrigan returned to Lansdowne Resort in Leesburg, Va., on Monday for the 13th-annual Leukemia Golf Classic, joined by many of his teammates, coaches and team officials. 
news

Redskins' 2018 Draft Class, College Free Agent Signings Assigned Numbers

The Washington Redskins' eight-man draft class along with 14 college free agent signings have been assigned jersey numbers prior to their participation in offseason workouts.
news

With Focus On 'Little Things,' Daron Payne Experiences NFL For The First Time

The Washington Redskins' first round pick in the 2018 NFL Draft got a sample of the coaching he'll receive from Jim Tomsula during this past weekend's rookie minicamp.
Advertising