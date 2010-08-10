News | Washington Football Team - WashingtonFootball.com

News & Notes: Haynesworth Works With Second Team

Aug 10, 2010 at 09:10 AM
Albert Haynesworth completed his first full practice on Monday, working with the second-team defense at nose tackle.

"He looked pretty good," head coach Mike Shanahan said.

Haynesworth first participated in Redskins practice last Saturday after passing the team's conditioning test. He took part in drills in Saturday's practice, but midway through the session he had his knee wrapped.

Haynesworth has been struggling with knee soreness this training camp.

Both Shanahan and defensive coordinator Jim Haslett have said they want Haynesworth to work with the second team until he is in better football shape.

It's uncertain if Haynesworth will play in this Friday's preseason opener against the Buffalo Bills.

Asked how long Haynesworth would play with the second team, Shanahan replied: "I don't know. It depends on how he looks in practice and what kind of football shape he's in. It takes a while to get back into game shape. That's one of the reasons why you have preseason games."

After Monday's practice, Haynesworth continued to work with Haslett and defensive line coach Jacob Burney on alignment and terminology.

"He has a lot of catching up to do," Haslett said.

Once Haynesworth has learned the nose tackle position, he is expected to learn both defensive end positions as well, Haslett added.

-- MCNABB'S BEST PRACTICE

Signs of progress at Redskins training camp.

Mike Shanahan said that quarterback Donovan McNabb had his best practice of training camp on Monday.

"He had a good day," Shanahan said. "And you can just tell he's feeling more comfortable with the system and more comfortable with the reads."

McNabb has been particularly effective when he uses his mobility and rolls outside of the pocket.

"I think everybody who has watched Donovan practice through the years knows he's a great athlete. What separates to me the really good quarterbacks and the great quarterbacks are people that can make plays off-rhythm.

"He has been able to do that throughout his career. He has got the legs to run, he can throw on the run, he can throw deep and he can throw short. And at the same time, you've still got to feel comfortable within your system."

-- BROWN'S ABSENCE

Still slowed by hip soreness, right tackle Jammal Brown did not practice on Monday.

Brown worked with the athletic trainers off to the side for the third practice in a row.

"He's just a little bit sore," Shanahan said. "He's getting some treatment and hopefully in the next couple of days he'll be ready to go."

Brown's absence from the lineup could impact the cohesiveness on the offensive line, particularly line-mate Artis Hicks at right guard.

The Redskins acquired Brown in a trade with the New Orleans Saints on June 21 and he has had limited reps with the first-team offense.

-- KELLY'S RETURN PUSHED BACK

Malcolm Kelly's hamstring injury has turned out to be more serious than coaches originally thought.

His return to practice has been pushed back to next week, according to Mike Shanahan.

"Hamstring injuries can be a couple of days or they can be a couple of weeks," Shanahan said.

Kelly has not practiced since the second day of training camp.

