News & Notes: No Decision At Right Guard Yet





With Mike Williams placed on injured reserve with a foot injury, the Redskins have three candidates for the revolving door that is right guard.

Will Montgomery, Edwin Williams and Paul Fanaika are all in the mix for the starting job in this Sunday's season finale in San Diego.

Montgomery has started three games at right guard earlier this season, while Williams has started one game at the position.

When Williams went down with his foot injury in the second quarter of last Sunday's game vs. Dallas, it was Montgomery who replaced him in the lineup.

Fanaika is the newcomer. A 6-5, 327-pound rookie out of Arizona State, he joined the Redskins on Nov. 24 off of the Philadelphia Eagles practice squad. He has been inactive for five games.

"We're trying to get some reps in for Paul to see if he can handle it, and right now he's doing just fine," head coach Jim Zorn said. "We'll continue to take it another step further.

"I wouldn't name a starter yet. I probably won't name a starter, or think about it, until we're on the plane [to San Diego on Saturday]."

The Redskins have started five different linemen at right guard this season, including opening day starter Randy Thomas and 2008 third-round draft pick Chad Rinehart. They are both on injured reserve.

-- CONCUSSION FOR LANDRY?

LaRon Landry was sent home from practice on Wednesday due some headaches and nausea, Jim Zorn said.

"It just flared up," Zorn said. "He started getting headaches [on Tuesday] and we started to do all the testing. Then it wasn't any better [on Wednesday] so we sent him home just to be cautious. We think it's a mild concussion."

Landry has played in all 15 games this season and posted 98 tackles (79 solo), one interception, one sack and two forced fumbles.

Meantime, Devin Thomas sat out practice on Wednesday as he continues to recover from an ankle injury.

Thomas is still struggling with lateral movement on the injured ankle, Zorn said.