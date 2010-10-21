News & Notes: Players React to Crackdown On Hard Hits







Shanahan said he would not ask players to tone down their hits.

He said the line between what is a legal or illegal hit is an "ongoing process."

"They showed some of the hits and some are flagrant and others are, at least from my perspective, you can question them and say what is legal and not legal," he said. "At the end of the day, hopefully we'll get a little closer to being on the same page.

"We do what's in the best interest of the players and try to protect them as much as you can and still have a quality game at the same time."

Cornerback Phillip Buchanon was among players who said they would not change the way they play the game.

Buchanon has given and received his share of hard hits. Along with playing defense, he has also returned punts and kickoffs in his career.

"It's impossible to think about how you're going to hit a guy before you hit him going full speed," he said. "That's crazy...I'm just going to go out there and play. Whatever happens, happens. That's how you have to play the game. Sometimes plays look like they're more [violent] than they are, but it's just the speed of the game."

-- MCNABB AND HIS CONTRACT

Quarterback Donovan McNabb, scheduled to become an unrestricted free agent after this season, was asked on Wednesday about the possibility of a contract extension with the Redskins.

Replied McNabb: "I am confident it will happen and will happen soon. At this particular point, I am really not focused on it. I am focused on what we need to do here to go into Chicago and come back with a win."

McNabb has completed 58.1 percent of his passes for 1,561 yards, five touchdowns and five interceptions. His 78.8 quarterback rating is ranked 24th in the league.

-- COOLEY LIMITED IN PRACTICE

Tight end Chris Cooley participated in drills but otherwise was held out of practice on Wednesday, Mike Shanahan said.

Cooley suffered a concussion in the Redskins' game against the Indianapolis Colts last Sunday.

"Unless there are any repercussions that come up in the next 12-24 hours, he'll practice full speed [on Thursday] and be ready to go," Shanahan said.

-- MCINTOSH BACK IN ACTION

Linebacker Rocky McIntosh was "full speed" in Wednesday's practice, a sign that he was fully recovered from the concussion he suffered in Week 5 vs. Green Bay.

McIntosh sat out the Colts game last Sunday and was replaced by H.B. Blades in the starting lineup.