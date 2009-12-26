News & Notes: Redskins Get a Chance At Redemption





It's a short work week for the Redskins.

DeAngelo Hall wishes it were shorter.

Coming off a 45-12 loss to the New York Giants on Monday Night Football, the Redskins get back to work on Wednesday to prepare for this week's game against the Dallas Cowboys.

The Cowboys game is another nationally televised, prime time affair. Kickoff is 8:20 p.m. and the game is on NBC.

Hall said he is ready to play the Cowboys.

Right now.

Anything to get "that bad taste" of a crushing loss to the Giants out of his mouth, he said.

"I think guys in this locker room are definitely ready for the Cowboys," Hall added.

Hall said there was no change in the team's effort or preparedness heading into the Giants game, but there might have been a change in attitude.

"I think it's easy from the outside to look at it and say, 'These guys have finally given up,' because it does seem like that," Hall said. "You put out great effort after great effort, and you come up short, and then you put out the kind of performance we did on Monday Night Football...It's hard for that to go away.

"Luckily for us, we get another opportunity, another prime time audience, another great NFC opponent, and another team that's pretty darned good. So this is a chance for us to redeem ourselves."

In the last week, players have had to shut out distractions amid the hiring of new general manager Bruce Allen, the resignation of Vinny Cerrato and the uncertain future of Jim Zorn.

Look to London Fletcher for setting the tone inside the locker room.

"As players, you have to focus on preparation first and foremost, which is the Dallas Cowboys," Fletcher said. "Put in all your energy and focus to that."

The Cowboys come into the game riding high after a 24-17 upset win over the previously undefeated New Orleans Saints last Saturday.

They defeated the Redskins 7-6 in Week 11 at Cowboys Stadium.

Jason Campbell said he is glad that the game is nationally televised so that fans can get a different look at the Redskins in prime time.

"I think it's a good opportunity, just because you get a chance to go back out there, and get a chance to play again, and hopefully we put a better performance together than we did Monday night," Campbell said. "Just to know that we weren't that team, weeks before, leading up to that game--I don't think anyone saw [the Giants game] coming. We definitely didn't."

-- FOR MOSS, PRIDE ON THE LINE

Santana Moss has had a knack for showing up big in games against the Dallas Cowboys.

Overall, Moss has caught 46 passes for 785 yards--a 17.1 yards-per-catch clip--and four touchdowns in eight career games against the Cowboys.

Given the state of the 4-10 Redskins, his stats are the least of his worries.

"Looking at the game, [the Cowboys] might think they can come in and give us some black and blues," Santana Moss said. "It's just one of those situations where it is a division game and regardless of your record and the outcome of the season, you have to come out and fight for the pride of just being on the same level as those teams.

"It's chance to win against a team that is pretty good this year, it's a chance to win against a team where the rivalry has been going around before I was born, and it is a chance to get a division win. So we have a lot of things at stake just like them.

-- HEYER FULL-GO IN PRACTICE

Stephon Heyer was full-go in practice on Wednesday, a promising sign that the third-year right tackle should be available for the Dallas Cowboys game on Sunday night.

Heyer aggravated a knee injury in the first half of the Redskins-Giants game last Monday and he was sidelined the remainder of the game.

He was replaced by first-year lineman Will Robinson, seeing his first NFL action.

Jim Zorn said that coaches are monitoring him closely in practice to make sure that his knee holds up in terms of stability.

"Joe Bugel looks at him very intently on every play and if he cannot contend with DeMarcus [Ware] or [Anthony] Spencer or whoever they try to put on him, then we'll go with Will," Jim Zorn said.

-- REDSKINS IN PRIME TIME

Since the start of the 2008 season, Washington is 0-6 in nationally televised, prime time games.

And most of the games have not been close.

The Redskins have been outscored 149-62 in their last six prime time games.

Of course, they get another chance this Sunday night when they host the Dallas Cowboys at FedExField.

Last time the Redskins won in prime time was on Dec. 23, 2007 when they beat the Minnesota Vikings 32-21 at the Metrodome. That win was their third prime time win in three weeks.

-- CAMPBELL'S SHOULDER IS 'FINE'

Jason Campbell said he does not expect his injured shoulder will be 100 percent healthy for Sunday night's game against Dallas.

"It's something I can work through and continue to keep playing," Campbell said.

Jim Zorn commented that Campbell "threw the ball well" during Wednesday's practice.