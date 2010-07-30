News & Notes: Rogers Signs Tender Offer Before Practice





Cornerback Carlos Rogers signed his restricted free agent tender offer on Thursday, just before the start of training camp.

Rogers had been tendered at a first-round level on March 4, the eve of free agency.

The signing period for restricted free agents ended on April 15, so the Redskins had already retained Rogers' rights for the 2010 season.

Rogers practiced with the Redskins all offseason despite being unsigned. He signed an injury waiver so that he could participate in mini-camp and OTA practices.

Last year, Rogers was part of a secondary that finished tied for eighth in pass defense. He started 15-of-16 games in 2009 and posted 46 tackles and one fumble recovery.

For his career, Rogers has started 56-of-66 games and recorded 257 tackles, six interceptions and three forced fumbles.

Rogers joined the Redskins as a first-round draft pick (ninth overall) in the 2005 NFL Draft.

-- COACHING INTERNS INCLUDE DAVIS, ATWATER

The Redskins have an all-star cast of coaching interns this training camp.

Joining Chris Samuels as part of the Minority Coaching Fellowship program are Terrell Davis, Steve Atwater and Michael Pittman, all former Denver Broncos who played for Mike Shanahan.

Davis, of course, was a prolific runner for Denver from 1995-2002, compiling 7,607 yards – including 2,008 yards in 1998 – in eight NFL seasons. He also helped lead the Broncos to a pair of Super Bowl championships in 1997-98.

Atwater was regarded as a ferocious hitter in 11 years with the Broncos. He posted 24 career interceptions. He was also a part of the Broncos' two Super Bowl championship teams.

Pittman rushed for 5,627 yards in 11 NFL seasons with the Arizona Cardinals, Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Denver Broncos.