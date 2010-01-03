News & Notes: Williams Back In Starting Lineup





Edwin Williams is slated to start at right guard in Sunday's season finale against the San Diego Chargers.

Williams replaces Mike Williams, put on injured reserve this week with a foot injury.

It's the second start of the year for Edwin Williams. He also started the Redskins' 27-24 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 12.

Head coach Jim Zorn had considered started Will Montgomery or Paul Fanaika, but it was Williams who took the bulk of practice reps.

"I went [with Williams] because he's had a start this year, and I wasn't displeased. We'll give him another shot at it. We gave Paul [Fanaika] some reps early just to get him up to speed, but he's not quite ready.

"And I'm not opposed to playing Will [Montgomery] in there at all, but we're going to give Edwin the shot and let him go all the way if he can hold up."

Montgomery started three games at right guard earlier this season. When Mike Williams went down with his foot injury in the second quarter of last Sunday's game vs. Dallas, it was Montgomery who replaced him in the lineup.

Fanaika, a 6-5, 327-pound rookie out of Arizona State, he joined the Redskins on Nov. 24 off of the Philadelphia Eagles practice squad. He has been inactive for five games.

-- HAYNESWORTH A 'GAME TIME DECISION'

Albert Haynesworth is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Chargers due to a hip injury.

Haynesworth, who has also been slowed by an ankle injury this season, is expected to be a "game time decision," Jim Zorn said.

Haynesworth has played in 12 of 15 games this season and posted 56 tackles, four sacks and one fumble recovery.

Meantime, Rocky McIntosh is also listed as questionable with a back injury.

As expected, LaRon Landry has been ruled out for the game with a concussion. He is not going to make the trip to San Diego.

-- THOMAS'S SEASON COMES TO AN END

Devin Thomas missed practice for the third consecutive day this week and has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Chargers.

Thomas, who won't make the trip to San Diego, continues to be slowed by an ankle injury.

He was unable to show improved lateral movement in the injured ankle, so coaches opted to sideline him for the season finale.

Thomas finishes his second NFL season with 25 catches for 325 yards and three touchdowns. He had his best game in Week 13 vs. New Orleans when he caught a career-high seven passes for 100 yards and two touchdowns.