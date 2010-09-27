News & Notes: Williams Inactive, Heyer Starts





Left tackle Trent Williams was among the Redskins' inactives for Sunday's game against St. Louis.

Williams continued to be slowed by a knee injury and sprained toe. He was listed as questionable heading into the Rams game.

With Williams out, Stephon Heyer drew the start at left tackle in his place.

It was Heyer's first start of the 2010 season after starting all 16 games a year ago.

Jammal Brown continued to start at right tackle.

Since both Heyer and Brown have experience at left and right tackle, Redskins coaches would not reveal the starting offensive line until game time.

Coaches said that both Heyer and Brown saw action at left guard in practice last week.

Williams suffered his knee and toe injuries in the latter stages of last Sunday's overtime loss to the Houston Texans at FedExField.

He told reporters last Friday that he felt like he could play against the Rams.

Coaches opted to rest him, though.

Playing on an artificial surface at the Edward Jones Dome may have been a contributing factor.

Head coach Mike Shanahan said that the decision to play Williams would be based on "practice, recovery, what the athletic trainers think and what's in the best interest of our football team."

The Redskins' complete list of inactive players was as follows: wide receiver Anthony Armstrong, running back Chad Simpson, safety Chris Horton, offensive lineman Will Montgomery, Williams, defensive tackle Anthony Bryant and defensive end Jeremy Jarmon.

John Beck was listed as the third quarterback.

Horton was sidelined with an ankle injury and Bryant suffered a concussion in practice last week.

-- LICHTENSTEIGER AT LEFT GUARD

Kory Lichtensteiger drew the start at left guard against the St. Louis Rams.

He replaced Derrick Dockery in the lineup.

Dockery and Lichtensteiger had alternated at left guard in the first two games of the season.

Dockery's streak of 111 consecutive starts (including the 2007-08 seasons with the Buffalo Bills) dating back to Sept. 28, 2003 came to an end.

Last week, Mike Shanahan explained the decision-making process at left guard.

"We have a game plan each week and we'll let them know before the game," Shanahan said. "Both guys will be ready to go. The competition is very close there."

Shanahan indicated that eventually either Dockery or Lichtensteiger could eventually be given the full-time job at left guard.