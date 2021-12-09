NFC East Division Roundup | A mad dash to the finish

With five games left in the regular season, the Washington Football Team controls its own destiny.

A four-game win streak has brought Washington from the depths of the standings to a .500 record and the No. 6 seed if the playoff started today. But Washington now has something bigger to play for, as its remaining opponents are all within the division. Should Washington claim the NFC East, Washington would have the division crown in back-to-back seasons for the first time since 1984.

Here's where each team currently stands:

Dallas Cowboys (2-0 division, 8-4 overall)

The Cowboys jumped out to a 6-1 start, and there were points they looked like one of the top teams in the league. Now, that isn't quite the case, and Dallas' stranglehold on the division is starting to slip.

Wins against the Atlanta Falcons and New Orleans Saints have helped, but a lackluster home loss to the Denver Broncos, followed by back-to-back defeats at the hands of the Kansas City Chiefs and Las Vegas Raiders, have dropped the Cowboys' division lead down to just two games.