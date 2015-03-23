NFC East Intel: 3.23.15

On today's edition of NFC East Intel, we look at the Eagles' offensive changes, the Giants letting Eli Manning play out his contract and possible rookie backs for the Cowboys.
**Philadelphia Eagles
Headline: With Changes To Every Position Group, Is The Eagles' Offense Going To Be Better In 2015?
NJ.com has an article looking at the Eagles' offensive moves this offseason and wonders if the're going to be better than they were in 2014.
What this means for the Redskins:When Chip Kelly was introduced as the Eagles' new head coach in January 2013, he promised changes would be made under his watch.
Of course, that's typically the case with any new head coach, but entering his third season with the team, Kelly has completely changed who is on his up-tempo offense.
Gone are quarterbacks Nick Foles and Michael Vick, and in is former Heisman Trophy winner Sam Bradford. When healthy, Bradford has proven capable of running an NFL offense – 59 touchdowns in 42 starts – but he's struggled to remain healthy, missing all of the 2014 season and part of 2013 with a torn ACL.
At running back, the Eagles' trio of LeSean McCoy, Darren Sproles and Chris Polk is now DeMarco Murray, Sproles and Ryan Mathews.
The Eagles' will also have to look for a new primary wide receiver now that Jeremy Maclin has joined forces with former Eagles head coach Andy Reid in Kansas City. Top 10 in franchise history in receptions, receiving yards and receiving touchdowns, Jordan Matthews may be looked to as a player that needs to step up in his second season.
Headline:LeSean McCoy Believes Eagles Signing Of DeMarco Murray And Ryan Mathews Was 'Like A Panic Move'
After being shipped out to the Buffalo Bills, the former Eagle found it interesting that the organization would sign two running backs, both of whom have recorded at least two 1,000-yard seasons.
What this means for the Redskins: During an appearance on the The Rich Eisen Show last Friday, McCoy discussed some of his former teams moves after it looked like they had found his replacement in Frank Gore.
Gore, of course, would spurn Philly despite reports he was going there, instead choosing the Indianapolis Colts as his new team.
"I saw that they originally were trying to get Frank Gore, and he backed out," McCoy said. "So then when they got DeMarco and they got Ryan Mathews, I thought it was like a panic move."
Murray is coming off a career year with the Dallas Cowboys, where he rushed for a league-high 1,845 yards and 13 touchdowns. Mathews, meanwhile, had been the San Diego Chargers' top back for some time.
The carries split has surely not been decided yet – Sproles will get his fair share too – but McCoy thinks Murray will continue to excel on the field.
"I can't really answer it," McCoy said. "They took two backs to replace one. I think DeMarco's a hell of a back. I think he'll do a good job there. I'm not sure how that went."
NEW YORK GIANTS
Headline:Giants Reportedly Meeting With George Selvie
The Giants could be looking to add a division rival to their defensive line rotation, as ProFootballTalk reports they'll host the former Dallas Cowboy.
What this means for the Redskins:The mass exodus from Dallas could continue if Selvie signs with the Giants, or any other team for that matter.
After appearing on three teams – the St. Louis Rams, Carolina Panthers and Jacksonville Jaguars – with limited success, Selvie upped his game upon arriving to Dallas in 2013.
In two seasons with the Cowboys, Selvie recorded 75 tackles with 10 sacks and two forced fumbles.
As it stands now, the Giants have five defensive ends on their roster: Robert Ayers, Kerry Wynn, Jordan Stanton, Damontre Moore and Paul Hazel.
Of that group, only Ayres has started a game in the NFL.
Headline:Giants, Eli Manning Reportedly Not Close To Contract Extension
ESPN.com's Dan Graziano is reporting that the Giants will let Manning play out the final year of his deal.
What this means for the Redskins:Don't let the headline fool you too much. The Giants still believe Manning will be their quarterback for quite some time. The two sides just haven't come to an agreement yet, and some consider the Pittsburgh Steelers' contract extension for Ben Roethlisberger as reason why.
Manning — a two-time Super Bowl Champion — may ask for more than what Roethlisberger received.
After splitting time with Kurt Warner during his rookie season in 2004, Manning has started every game for the Giants over the last 10 seasons.
For his career, the Ole Miss product has amassed more than 39,000 passing yards with 259 touchdowns and 185 interceptions.
DALLAS COWBOYS
Headline:Possible Running Back Additions For The Cowboys
While the Cowboys quickly replaced the roster spot left by Murray's departure with Darren McFadden, they are still in the market for a running back, possibly in the first-round of this year's draft.
What this means for the Redskins:This isn't a surprise considering the Cowboys have been linked to several running backs with their first-round pick (No. 27) in mock drafts.
DallasNews.com has a list of 10 draft prospects the Cowboys could draft with Georgia's Todd Gurley topping the list.
While Gurley hasn't participated in on-field drills during his draft process as he continues to recover from a torn ACL, he's widely regarded as the top running back in this year's class.
From a statistical standpoint, Gurley's yards per carry (7.4) skyrocketed during his junior season as he recorded 911 yards and nine touchdowns.
Second on the list is Wisconsin's Melvin Gordon. The Cowboys have already reportedly hosted Gordon – who ran for 2,587 yards and 29 touchdowns on 343 carries during his senior season – for a pre-draft visit.
Indiana's Tevin Coleman, Miami's Duke Johnson, Alabama's T.J. Yeldon, Nebraska's Ameer Abdullah, Boise State's Jay Ajayi Minnesota's David Cobb, South Carolina's Mike Davis and Northern Iowa's David Johnson also appear on the list.
