NFC East Intel: 3.23.15

NJ.com has an article looking at the Eagles' offensive moves this offseason and wonders if the're going to be better than they were in 2014.

When Chip Kelly was introduced as the Eagles' new head coach in January 2013, he promised changes would be made under his watch.

Of course, that's typically the case with any new head coach, but entering his third season with the team, Kelly has completely changed who is on his up-tempo offense.

Gone are quarterbacks Nick Foles and Michael Vick, and in is former Heisman Trophy winner Sam Bradford. When healthy, Bradford has proven capable of running an NFL offense – 59 touchdowns in 42 starts – but he's struggled to remain healthy, missing all of the 2014 season and part of 2013 with a torn ACL.

At running back, the Eagles' trio of LeSean McCoy, Darren Sproles and Chris Polk is now DeMarco Murray, Sproles and Ryan Mathews.

The Eagles' will also have to look for a new primary wide receiver now that Jeremy Maclin has joined forces with former Eagles head coach Andy Reid in Kansas City. Top 10 in franchise history in receptions, receiving yards and receiving touchdowns, Jordan Matthews may be looked to as a player that needs to step up in his second season.

Headline:LeSean McCoy Believes Eagles Signing Of DeMarco Murray And Ryan Mathews Was 'Like A Panic Move'

After being shipped out to the Buffalo Bills, the former Eagle found it interesting that the organization would sign two running backs, both of whom have recorded at least two 1,000-yard seasons.

During an appearance on the The Rich Eisen Show last Friday, McCoy discussed some of his former teams moves after it looked like they had found his replacement in Frank Gore.

Gore, of course, would spurn Philly despite reports he was going there, instead choosing the Indianapolis Colts as his new team.

"I saw that they originally were trying to get Frank Gore, and he backed out," McCoy said. "So then when they got DeMarco and they got Ryan Mathews, I thought it was like a panic move."

Murray is coming off a career year with the Dallas Cowboys, where he rushed for a league-high 1,845 yards and 13 touchdowns. Mathews, meanwhile, had been the San Diego Chargers' top back for some time.

The carries split has surely not been decided yet – Sproles will get his fair share too – but McCoy thinks Murray will continue to excel on the field.

"I can't really answer it," McCoy said. "They took two backs to replace one. I think DeMarco's a hell of a back. I think he'll do a good job there. I'm not sure how that went."

NEW YORK GIANTS

