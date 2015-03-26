NFC East Intel: 3.26.15

Eagles owner Jeffery Lurie told reporters earlier this week that they had Sam Bradford graded as the he best young quarterback we'd seen . . . probably since Peyton Manning coming out of college."

What this means for the Redskins:This just keeps going and going for the Eagles.

While many already considered the trade that sent Nick Foles to the St. Louis Rams in exchange for the oft-injured Bradford a head scratcher, and the rumors that head coach Chip Kelly and Oregon quarterback Marcus Mariota could reunite in Philadelphia remain, the team seems eager to get going with the former No. 1-overall pick under center.

"There was an opportunity to do an upside gamble with an outstanding young quarterback who you hope can become healthier throughout his career," Lurie said Tuesday via Philly.com. "It is so hard to get a franchise quarterback, as you know. It sets the ceiling on what you have as a team, and do you want to take upside gambles or not? You've got to make that decision."

If the Eagles' decision is to stick with Bradford, then the quarterback will need to show he's not only fully healed from two torn ACLs, but that he can live up to the expectations placed on him.

Headline:Kelly Sees Potential In Allen Barbre At Right Guard

For the first time since 2005 season, the Eagles will have someone other than Todd Herremans as their starting right guard. Kelly believes Barbre has the ability to be a quality replacement.

What this means for the Redskins: The Eagles' issues at offensive line spread all the way to the longest tenured player at the position group, as Herremans played in only eight games last season before being released.

Now with the Indianapolis Colts, Philadelphia needs someone to take his place in the lineup, and it's probably going to be Barbre – an eight-year veteran who has played on four different teams.

"I'm really excited about Allen," Kelly said Wednesday per ESPN.com. "We've been high on Allen for a long time. Was playing really well and then hurt his ankle in the first game. He came in the year before and did an unbelievable job when [Jason Peters] was out against Green Bay in a real tough matchup against a real good team in Green Bay and really did well for himself. Versatile player. Feel very confident in Allen Barbre."

While Barbre has experience in years, he's only started eight games – seven of which came during the 2009 season -- in 48 appearances.

