NFC East Intel: 3.26.15

On today's edition of NFC East Intel we look at the Eagles' high grade on Sam Bradford, the Giants' wide reciever corps and the Cowboys decisions at linebacker.
PHILADELPHIA EAGLES
Headline: Eagles Were Always High On Quarterback Sam Bradford
Eagles owner Jeffery Lurie told reporters earlier this week that they had Sam Bradford graded as the he best young quarterback we'd seen . . . probably since Peyton Manning coming out of college."
What this means for the Redskins:This just keeps going and going for the Eagles.
While many already considered the trade that sent Nick Foles to the St. Louis Rams in exchange for the oft-injured Bradford a head scratcher, and the rumors that head coach Chip Kelly and Oregon quarterback Marcus Mariota could reunite in Philadelphia remain, the team seems eager to get going with the former No. 1-overall pick under center.
"There was an opportunity to do an upside gamble with an outstanding young quarterback who you hope can become healthier throughout his career," Lurie said Tuesday via Philly.com. "It is so hard to get a franchise quarterback, as you know. It sets the ceiling on what you have as a team, and do you want to take upside gambles or not? You've got to make that decision."
If the Eagles' decision is to stick with Bradford, then the quarterback will need to show he's not only fully healed from two torn ACLs, but that he can live up to the expectations placed on him.
Headline:Kelly Sees Potential In Allen Barbre At Right Guard
For the first time since 2005 season, the Eagles will have someone other than Todd Herremans as their starting right guard. Kelly believes Barbre has the ability to be a quality replacement.
What this means for the Redskins: The Eagles' issues at offensive line spread all the way to the longest tenured player at the position group, as Herremans played in only eight games last season before being released.
Now with the Indianapolis Colts, Philadelphia needs someone to take his place in the lineup, and it's probably going to be Barbre – an eight-year veteran who has played on four different teams.
"I'm really excited about Allen," Kelly said Wednesday per ESPN.com. "We've been high on Allen for a long time. Was playing really well and then hurt his ankle in the first game. He came in the year before and did an unbelievable job when [Jason Peters] was out against Green Bay in a real tough matchup against a real good team in Green Bay and really did well for himself. Versatile player. Feel very confident in Allen Barbre."
While Barbre has experience in years, he's only started eight games – seven of which came during the 2009 season -- in 48 appearances.
NEW YORK GIANTS
Headline:Kelly Stands Firm With His Belief That Odell Beckham Jr. Was The Best Player In Last Year's Draft
While Kelly already thought Beckham Jr. had the most talent of any player in the 2014 NFL Draft, he experienced firsthand how good the LSU product is when the Eagles and Giants squared off last year.
What this means for the Redskins:The Redskins also understand just how good Beckham was based off of his rookie season.
While the 5-foot-11 wideout missed the first matchup between the division rivals, Beckham got the best of the Redskins in Week 15, recording 12 receptions for 143 yards and three touchdowns.
Against the Eagles, meanwhile, Beckham recorded 14 receptions for 213 yards and a touchdowns in two games.
"I said it a year ago. I thought Odell Beckham was the best player in the draft," Kelly said at the NFC coaches breakfast, via Giants.com. "I was right. We didn't have a chance of getting Odell Beckham. A lot of it depends on where you're selecting."
Headline:Tom Coughlin Compares Newly Acquired Dwayne Harris To David Tyree
Coughlin told reporters on Wednesday that Harris will make an impact on both offense and special teams with the Giants, like Tyree did years ago.
What this means for the Redskins:The Redskins are familiar with Harris -- a former Dallas Cowboy – as both a special teams threat and the occasional offensive weapon.
While a majority of Harris' action in Dallas came on special teams, he did have his best ever offensive game against the Redskins in 2012, recording four receptions for 71 yards on Thanksgiving.
Now in New York, Coughlin believes Harris – who has 33 career receptions – can make an even bigger impact with Eli Manning at quarterback as he enters his fifth NFL season.
"Tyree would come in (on offense), he'd be a blocker, that's what Harris does, but you see him on the field, you start thinking that way," Coughlin said, per NJ.com. "And that part of it alone opens up possibilities, maybe you get back to that old fake ghost screen stuff again, maybe that becomes a better opportunity for it. Whether he's the third receiver or fourth receiver or a special situation kind of a player, offensively he wants to contribute."
DALLAS COWBOYS
Headline:Cowboys Want Rolando McClain To Return In 2015
One of the biggest surprises of the 2014 season, the Cowboys want to see McClain – an unrestricted free agent – return to Dallas. Cowboys owner and general manager Jerry Jones said the sides are in negotiations.
What this means for the Redskins:After a season spent retired, McClain got back into football last year after he was traded to Dallas to replace former second-round pick Sean Lee in the lineup after he went down with a season-ending injury.
While questions arose as to if the former first-round pick had the passion to remain on a roster, he recorded 81 tackles and two interceptions in 13 games.
Head coach Jason Garrett said he's also been in touch with McClain, per Alabama.com.
Headline:Sean Lee Is On The Move To Weakside Linebacker
After the success McClain experienced in 2014, and the fact that Lee's now missed parts of two out of the last three seasons, the Cowboys appear ready to move the Penn State product to weakside linebacker.
What this means for the Redskins:When on the field, Lee makes his presence felt. In just 11 games during the 2013 season, Lee recorded 99 tackles with four interceptions and a touchdown.
Lee's problem? He's often not on the field.
Lee has never appeared in all 16 regular-season games during a season, and has played just 17 games over the last three years.
Recovered from the torn ACL he suffered during OTAs last year, the Cowboys' plan is to move Lee from middle linebacker to weakside linebacker, especially if they can re-sign McClain.
"Sean is the quarterback of the defense, and the ideal spot for the quarterback is in the middle," Jones told the media via DallasNews.com. "On the other hand, a key player of skill that has the instincts that he has, the key spot [in the Cowboys' scheme] is over at weakside linebacker."
RELATED LINKS:
-- 2015 Redskins Free Agency Journal
-- NFC East Intel: 3.23.15
.
.
.