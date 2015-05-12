NFC East Intel: 5.12.15

On today's edition of NFC East Intel is info on the Eagles' training camp plans, the Giants adding depth to their roster and Randy Gregory getting a special number for the Cowboys.*
PHILADELPHIA EAGLES
Headline:Eagles To Practice With The Ravens In August
This isn't anything new for NFL teams – especially those scheduled to play each other during the preseason. Before facing the Ravens on Aug. 22 at Lincoln Financial Field, the Eagles will host their counterparts for a period of training camp.
What this means for the Redskins:The Redskins, of course, did something similar last year when they hosted the Patriots at the Bon Secours Washington Redskins Training Center for three days before the two teams faced off at FedExField for their preseason opener.
They also hosted the Patriots in each of the last two preseasons as well.
This go-round, though, they will be hosting a Ravens team that has made the playoffs in six of the last seven seasons.
Kelly told reporters last year that he liked the change of pace having another team in can create.
"I do philosophically like the idea," Kelly told Philly.com. "But it depends on who it is, how it's going to be run. I was very in tune to how Bill [Belichick] wanted to do it. We had a great discussion about; it was something I was on board with. I don't know if we're going or not with anybody, depending on how the preseason schedule comes out."
Before facing the Ravens on Week 2 of the preseason, the Eagles will open with the Colts.
NEW YORK GIANTS
Headline:Giants Sign Four Rookie Camp Tryout
The Giants announced on Monday that they have signed four rookies who participated in their rookie minicamp last weekend: Temple running back Kenneth Harper, Richmond wide receiver Ben Edwards, Stony Brook tight end Will Tye and Southern Connecticut State defensive tackle Carlif Taylor.
What this means for the Redskins:These sort of signings happen with every team after rookie minicamp, but one of the more interesting things to know about these signings in particular is that they all come from non-power conference schools.
Harper played in 48 games for Temple, recording 269 carries for 1,113 yards and 17 touchdowns. He also hauled in 66 receptions for 528 yards and four touchdowns.
His best season came in 2013 when he recorded more than 850 total yards with 11 touchdowns.
Edwards, meanwhile, recorded more than 2,000 receiving yards and 15 touchdowns during his time as a Richmond Spider.
At tight end for Stony Brook, Tye caught 79 passes for 1,015 yards and nine touchdowns in two seasons.
Finally, Taylor recorded 73 tackles last season for Southern Connecticut State.
DALLAS COWBOYS
Headline:Randy Gregory Receives Prestigious Number From Cowboys
As he settles in with the Cowboys after they selected him in the second round of the 2015 NFL Draft, the former Nebraska Cornhusker learned that he'll be wearing the same number, 94, that Charles Haley and DeMarcus Ware wore during their times with the organization.
What this means for the Redskins: Just from a jersey number standpoint, Gregory already has some huge shoes to fill as the Cowboys' new No. 94.
A 2015 Pro Football Hall of Fame inductee, Haley appeared in two Pro Bowls in his five seasons with the Cowboys, while Ware established himself as one of the best pass rushers in recent memory while in Dallas.
Gregory understands the history of the number, but also doesn't want it defining who he is right away.
"It's just another number," Gregory said via ESPN.com. "I didn't choose it. They gave it to me. But I'm going to do what I can with it. There's a few good players that wore it. So everyone's expecting a lot of big things. I'm going to try to do the best I can to put the best product out there on the field."
Gregory at one point was a surefire first-round pick, but off-the-field issues ultimately led to him not being picked until Day 2 of the draft.
Against Big Ten competition over the last two seasons, Gregory paced the Nebraska defense, recording 60 tackles with 16.5 sacks and two interceptions.
In back-to-back games last season against Miami and Illinois, Gregory recorded 14 tackles and 4.5 sacks.
"I'm my own player. I think I'm unique," he said. "I'm going to go out there and make a name for myself. I'm going to definitely embrace it. I'm not going to run away from it while I'm still wearing the number. I took it as an honor. I took it as a challenge. I think that's what coach [Rod] Marinelli's about, what coach Garrett's about, what Mr. Jerry Jones is about. It's about challenging you. That's one of the things I wanted them to do."
Headline:Players Who Grabbed Attention At Rookie Minicamp
Former NFL personnel man Bryan Broaddus says two running backs, an offensive lineman and a linebacker all caught his eye at rookie minicamp.
What this means for the Redskins: The Cowboys still have a lot of questions that need to be answered at the running back position before the season starts.
Can Darren McFadden carry the load for a whole season?
Will they be able to run the ball as much in 2015 without DeMarco Murray?
Will Joseph Randle or Lance Dunbar contribute more?
While the position's hierarchy and plan for carry amounts are certainly not set in stone yet, Broaddus said both Sam Houston State's Keshawn Hill and Texas Tech's Kenny Williams grabbed his attention.
He said Hill "runs tough, will lower his head and fight for yards" while Williams is "not afraid to throw his shoulder into the tackler."
Texas A&M linebacker Donnie Baggs and Texas Tech offensive lineman Reshod Fortenberry also impressed during rookie minicamp.
