NFC East Intel: 5.12.15

As he settles in with the Cowboys after they selected him in the second round of the 2015 NFL Draft, the former Nebraska Cornhusker learned that he'll be wearing the same number, 94, that Charles Haley and DeMarcus Ware wore during their times with the organization.

What this means for the Redskins: Just from a jersey number standpoint, Gregory already has some huge shoes to fill as the Cowboys' new No. 94.

A 2015 Pro Football Hall of Fame inductee, Haley appeared in two Pro Bowls in his five seasons with the Cowboys, while Ware established himself as one of the best pass rushers in recent memory while in Dallas.

Gregory understands the history of the number, but also doesn't want it defining who he is right away.

"It's just another number," Gregory said via ESPN.com. "I didn't choose it. They gave it to me. But I'm going to do what I can with it. There's a few good players that wore it. So everyone's expecting a lot of big things. I'm going to try to do the best I can to put the best product out there on the field."

Gregory at one point was a surefire first-round pick, but off-the-field issues ultimately led to him not being picked until Day 2 of the draft.

Against Big Ten competition over the last two seasons, Gregory paced the Nebraska defense, recording 60 tackles with 16.5 sacks and two interceptions.

In back-to-back games last season against Miami and Illinois, Gregory recorded 14 tackles and 4.5 sacks.

"I'm my own player. I think I'm unique," he said. "I'm going to go out there and make a name for myself. I'm going to definitely embrace it. I'm not going to run away from it while I'm still wearing the number. I took it as an honor. I took it as a challenge. I think that's what coach [Rod] Marinelli's about, what coach Garrett's about, what Mr. Jerry Jones is about. It's about challenging you. That's one of the things I wanted them to do."

Headline:Players Who Grabbed Attention At Rookie Minicamp

Former NFL personnel man Bryan Broaddus says two running backs, an offensive lineman and a linebacker all caught his eye at rookie minicamp.

What this means for the Redskins: The Cowboys still have a lot of questions that need to be answered at the running back position before the season starts.

Can Darren McFadden carry the load for a whole season?

Will they be able to run the ball as much in 2015 without DeMarco Murray?

Will Joseph Randle or Lance Dunbar contribute more?

While the position's hierarchy and plan for carry amounts are certainly not set in stone yet, Broaddus said both Sam Houston State's Keshawn Hill and Texas Tech's Kenny Williams grabbed his attention.

He said Hill "runs tough, will lower his head and fight for yards" while Williams is "not afraid to throw his shoulder into the tackler."

Texas A&M linebacker Donnie Baggs and Texas Tech offensive lineman Reshod Fortenberry also impressed during rookie minicamp.

