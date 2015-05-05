NFC East Intel: 5.5.15

The Giants knew they had to take a few safeties in this year's draft, and they did so with the selection of Alabama's Collins and Texas' Thompson.

What this means for the Redskins:The Giants now have more than two safeties on the roster, as was the case heading into the draft when they had just Cooper Taylor and Nat Berhe on the roster for the position.

The Giants traded up on Day 2 of the draft to make Collins the first pick of the second round, while later selecting Thompson in the fifth round.

A projected first-round pick, Giants senior vice president of player evaluation Marc Ross said Collins has the skill to be quite the safety for Big Blue.

"[Collins] has excellent instincts and he is aggressive running to the ball," Ross said via NJ.com. "For a safety, those are key elements. You have to see it and then you have to react to it. Some guys can see it and they don't want to react to it. Some guys can't see it and they can start going once they finally do see it. This guy sees it fast and he reacts fast and he goes aggressively to the ball. That is why he has so many tackles and he is always involved."

Head coach Tom Coughlin, meanwhile, sees Thompson meshing together well with Collins as the team's free safety.

"We felt like in Thompson we had a guy that actually will go very well with Landon Collins," Coughlin said. "Thompson has played corner, as you know, the majority of his collegiate career. He is a good cover guy and he is fast. He can play in the centerfield position."

DALLAS COWBOYS