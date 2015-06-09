NFC East Intel: 6.9.15

After allowing more than 12 yards per completion in 2014 – second worst in the NFL – the Eagles' defense wants to put pressure on other teams, stopping long gains in the process.

What this means for the Redskins:Perhaps no positional group experienced more change for the Eagles during the offseason than the secondary.

Gone are veterans Cary Williams and Bradley Fletcher – who went to the Seattle Seahawks and New England Patriots – and in are former Super Bowl champion Byron Maxwell and rookies Eric Rowe, JaCorey Shepherd and Randall Evans.

"I believe every X-play that we're giving up, at some point in the down, was the result of poor technique somewhere in the down," said new defensive backs coach Cory Undlin per NFL.com. "The guy fell down, somebody got picked, they just threw the ball over your head. My focus has been on, 'Here's how we're not going to give these plays up.' We're going to play with good technique and if somebody gets beat we're going to tackle the guy so it doesn't go for that many yards."

And not only was the average yards per completion high, the Eagles also allowed 18 plays of 40 or more yards, a few of which were made by former Eagle and current Redskin DeSean Jackson.

Defensive coordinator Bill Davis said that in order to be a great unit, they must subdue big play potential in the process.

"When you evaluate the top defenses, it's really yards per play," he said. "You have to go per play, especially with us. How many yards per play are you giving up? And the best defenses have the lowest yards per play. But an X-play kills that. So when you give up the most X-plays, obviously your yardage is going to be awful."

Headline:Can Chip Kelly Get A Lot Out Of Tim Tebow?

In an article written by NJ.com's Tim Hawk, he believes the marriage between the Eagles and Tebow has the potential to be effective.

What this means for the Redskins:Any time Tebow steps onto the field, you know there's going to be some sort of news out of it.

After being out of the NFL for the 2013 and 2014 seasons, Tebow was signed by the Eagles earlier in the offseason. A series of questioned ensured, including whether or not he was brought in to be some sort of short yardage and two-point specialist.

But Kelly has continually said that Tebow was brought in as a quarterback who has the chance to compete for the team's starting role.

And while Tebow may not be the most accurate quarterback in NFL history or is a perennial Pro Bowler, his assets play to Kelly's strength's as an offensive-minded coach.

"I think he's the kind of coach who plays to a player's strengths,'' Tebow said of Kelly per NJ.com. "And not just the quarterbacks, but every player. He gets the most out of each player.''

In his first two seasons in the NFL as a coach, Kelly's been known to have a few wrinkles in his offense. This year, they could include Tebow.

"I love this offense,'' Tebow said. "I love [Kelly's] innovations. He's changed how's the game been played.''

