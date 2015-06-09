NFC East Intel: 6.9.15

On today's edition of NFC East Intel is the Eagles trying to get production from Tim Tebow, Eli Manning feeling better this year and the Cowboys signing a former Redskins running back.*
PHILADELPHIA EAGLES
Headline:Eagles' Defense Focused On Eliminating Big Plays
After allowing more than 12 yards per completion in 2014 – second worst in the NFL – the Eagles' defense wants to put pressure on other teams, stopping long gains in the process.
What this means for the Redskins:Perhaps no positional group experienced more change for the Eagles during the offseason than the secondary.
Gone are veterans Cary Williams and Bradley Fletcher – who went to the Seattle Seahawks and New England Patriots – and in are former Super Bowl champion Byron Maxwell and rookies Eric Rowe, JaCorey Shepherd and Randall Evans.
"I believe every X-play that we're giving up, at some point in the down, was the result of poor technique somewhere in the down," said new defensive backs coach Cory Undlin per NFL.com. "The guy fell down, somebody got picked, they just threw the ball over your head. My focus has been on, 'Here's how we're not going to give these plays up.' We're going to play with good technique and if somebody gets beat we're going to tackle the guy so it doesn't go for that many yards."
And not only was the average yards per completion high, the Eagles also allowed 18 plays of 40 or more yards, a few of which were made by former Eagle and current Redskin DeSean Jackson.
Defensive coordinator Bill Davis said that in order to be a great unit, they must subdue big play potential in the process.
"When you evaluate the top defenses, it's really yards per play," he said. "You have to go per play, especially with us. How many yards per play are you giving up? And the best defenses have the lowest yards per play. But an X-play kills that. So when you give up the most X-plays, obviously your yardage is going to be awful."
Headline:Can Chip Kelly Get A Lot Out Of Tim Tebow?
In an article written by NJ.com's Tim Hawk, he believes the marriage between the Eagles and Tebow has the potential to be effective.
What this means for the Redskins:Any time Tebow steps onto the field, you know there's going to be some sort of news out of it.
After being out of the NFL for the 2013 and 2014 seasons, Tebow was signed by the Eagles earlier in the offseason. A series of questioned ensured, including whether or not he was brought in to be some sort of short yardage and two-point specialist.
But Kelly has continually said that Tebow was brought in as a quarterback who has the chance to compete for the team's starting role.
And while Tebow may not be the most accurate quarterback in NFL history or is a perennial Pro Bowler, his assets play to Kelly's strength's as an offensive-minded coach.
"I think he's the kind of coach who plays to a player's strengths,'' Tebow said of Kelly per NJ.com. "And not just the quarterbacks, but every player. He gets the most out of each player.''
In his first two seasons in the NFL as a coach, Kelly's been known to have a few wrinkles in his offense. This year, they could include Tebow.
"I love this offense,'' Tebow said. "I love [Kelly's] innovations. He's changed how's the game been played.''
NEW YORK GIANTS
Headline:Eli Manning Feeling More Comfortable In His Second Season With Offensive Coordinator Ben McAdoo
After working with former offensive coordinator Kevin Gilbride for seven and a half seasons, Manning and the rest of his offensive teammates worked with a new coordinator last season.
What this means for the Redskins:Manning may now be 34 years old, but the former first-round pick continues to be one of the better quarterbacks in the NFL.
Last season, though, for the first time since he was 25-years-old, Manning worked with a new offensive coordinator.
McAdoo, who was the Packers' quarterbacks coach before coming to New York, brought a different approach. And Manning himself had to play catchup after offseason surgery.
Entering his second season with McAdoo, Manning says he feels like he's in a lot better spot.
"It was important having this last month -- watching the film, talking a lot about the mechanics, the footwork, being able to go outside with him and working on a lot of drill work," Manning said recently during OTAs via the team's official website. "A lot of it is stuff I wasn't able to do last year. I was coming off the ankle surgery, I had a new offense -- of lot of things going through the mind, trying to figure out concepts."
During OTAs this year, Manning says he's feeling "real good right now."
"This year, I understand the concepts. I'm still working on it, but I'm concentrating on the footwork and the mechanics and the timing of everything. It was great to have that this year and kind of get back to the basics of everything. I feel comfortable."
DALLAS COWBOYS
Headline:Cowboys Sign Former Redskins Draft Pick Lache Seastrunk
Since being drafted by the Redskins in the sixth round of the 2014 NFL Draft but not making the team's final 53-man roster, Seastrunk has also spent time with the Carolina Panthers and Tennessee Titans before signing with the Cowboys.
What this means for the Redskins: Seastrunk certainly showed burst during his time with the Redskins, but he was ultimately beat out for a spot on the roster by Chris Thompson and Silas Redd Jr., among others, during a highly competitive training camp battle.
He would go on to spend two weeks on the Panthers' practice squad and then the Titans' practice squad, but was released last month.
The Cowboys still may be searching for answers at the running back position following the departure of DeMarco Murray to the Eagles.
Seastrunk joins a running backs group that includes Joseph Randle, Darren McFadden, Lance Dunbar and Ryan Williams.
While McFadden has rushed for more than 4,000 yards and 25 touchdowns in his career, Seastrunk, Randle, Williams and Dunbar have combined for just 995 yards and five touchdowns – numbers that don't come close to the production Murray had during a career year last season.
